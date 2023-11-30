St Andrews Set To Re-Introduce Old Course Reverse Routing With Fans Given Chance To Play Historic Layout At Home of Golf

St Andrews Links is set to give golfers the chance of a lifetime to play the historic Old Course's reverse routing, it has been announced.

The scheme, dubbed Old Course Reversed, has been unveiled to commemorate 50 years since the St Andrews Links Trust took over management of the Home of Golf. The six-day event will take place between 28 March-2 April 2024 and will give fans the chance to play the historic reverse routing as well as the current-day routing.

The current routing has been the standard since the early 1900s, before which time the course's routing was regularly switched on alternative weeks. The reversible nature of the course harks back to the Old Course's original landscape from the 1400s, which featured 22 holes that could be played in either direction.

"We are excited to introduce Old Course Reversed, which will give more of our ticketholders and golf visitors the opportunity to experience something unique in the world of golf," Neil Coulson, CEO of St Andrews Links Trust, said.

"The anti-clockwise routing is such a vital piece of the history and evolution of the Old Course we feel it is important to celebrate this during a dedicated event open to all golfers from near and far.

"We believe the introduction of Old Course Reversed will be hugely popular and will capture the imagination of golfers around the world."

Tee times will be available for St Andrews Links ticketholders through the usual ballot as well as a dedicated ticketholder day, while other golfers will be able to enter an open ballot as well as applying for a limited number of advanced packages.

The course's reversible routing is still used for a members' competition but this will be the first time in decades that the reversible routing will be made available to the public.

While the opportunity is undoubtedly set to be a popular one, don't worry if you miss out this time as the Trust has announced that the event is set to become an annual tradition moving forward.