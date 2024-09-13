Solheim Cup Day 2 Pairings - All The Details You Need To Know

On Friday, Team USA dominated proceedings as they claimed a four stroke lead heading into Saturday, with Stacy Lewis' side 6-2 ahead of Suzann Pettersen's European squad.

After a session of foursomes and fourballs, the US side are in a firm position to reclaim the trophy that they haven't won since 2017 and, going into the second day, Lewis has opted for a strong side yet again, with Pettersen opting to mix it up slightly.

Teeing it up on Saturday, Lewis has opted for the same three foursome pairings, with the two-time Major winner opting for Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda, Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, and Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel together for the morning session.

What's more, Lauren Coughlin makes her third consecutive appearance, as she partners Lexi Thompson, who fell to a 6&5 alongside Alison Lee. Making her debut appearance in the Solheim Cup, Coughlin performed excellently on Friday, securing 3&2 in both the morning foursomes and fourballs.

When it comes to Team Europe, even captain Suzann Pettersen admitted there is a "massive job ahead of us", as she searches for a record fourth victory. Certainly, with three sessions, it's all uphill for the European captain, who stated: "Everything's possible. Last year was kind of a good example of it... So, yeah, it would be nice to have a few more points on the board. But at the same time, it is what it is. That's what we've got to face. Come back tomorrow morning ready to fight again".

In regards to the morning foursomes, Pettersen has kept one pair together, with Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull the only pair that partnered up on both Friday and Saturday foursomes.

In regards to the other foursomes pairs, Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda will lead the charge for Europe, whilst Maja Stark and Georgia Hall and Anna Nordqvist and Celine Boutier complete the third and fourth pairings.

Going into the second day, it's certainly advantage USA and, according to Lewis: "I have to say in my head I was thinking 3-1 each session would be an awesome day, and it worked out that way".

The 39-year-old went on to add "both sessions we didn't get off to a great start. We were down in a couple early, but really kind of that six, seven, eight range kind of made some birdies. Certainly having Nelly (Korda) and Megan (Khang) go crazy, going out there first this afternoon helped. But just proud of the fight. The girls really fought through it and fought through being tired and all of the above and got the job done".

The first tee times get underway at 7.05am local time (ET), which translates 12:05pm (BST).