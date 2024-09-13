Suzann Pettersen Admits Europe Face ‘Massive’ Challenge To Overturn Solheim Cup Score

On day one of the Solheim Cup, it was the US side that dominated proceedings, with Stacy Lewis' side leading the Europeans 6-2, as the Americans claimed a 3-1 victory in both sessions.

Looking to retain the Solheim Cup for a fourth successive time, it will be an uphill task for Europe and, according to captain, Suzann Pettersen, there is a "massive job ahead of us".

Following the final putt on Friday, the Norwegian player stated: "We faced quite a big challenge last year. We've done it before. We can do it again. It's going to take a massive effort, but I know we can do it. Today's play, it's kind of all history now. So all I would say, I think we gave it a good effort.

"I think the Americans played great. They really did. I feel like they kind of had all the putts rolling their way. I just don't feel like we've had any momentum, but it's not to blame. The Americans played great. We have a massive job to do ahead of us. Everything's possible. Last year was kind of a good example of it... So, yeah, it would be nice to have a few more points on the board. But at the same time, it is what it is. That's what we've got to face. Come back tomorrow morning ready to fight again".

Last year, the Solheim Cup ended in its first ever tie and, after the first session, the Europeans were 4-0 down. Although they were 3-1 down this year, they struggled once again in the fourball format and, going into the second day on Saturday, they will need to find their game to get back into contention.

Certainly, on Friday, the main difference between the Europeans and Americans seemed to fall on the greens and, according to Pettersen "we can't really go back and kind of change anything".

The two-time Major winner then added "they've been making putts, kind of hitting it good, hitting it close, kind of hitting the right shots at the right moment. I feel like we've played decent; haven't made any putts. Maybe had a couple of semi poor decisions, kind of, along the way. It's just part of the game. But we've got to put that behind us and try to kind of really roll up our sleeves and see what we can create of finding the extra kind of power in you".