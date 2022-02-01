Social Media Erupts After Video Mocks Danielle Kang Slow Play

Can @daniellekang hit an 8 foot par putt before someone can run half a mile? Let's find out! pic.twitter.com/qz6GAV9oR5January 29, 2022 See more

The affectionately known ‘Club Pro Guy’ took to Twitter on Saturday evening to criticise Danielle Kang’s pace of play. The Tweet shows Kang, who finished runner-up to Lydia Ko at the LPGA Gainbridge, going through her putting routine alongside footage of an Olympic race. Included was the header, ‘Can @daniellekang hit an 8 foot par putt before someone can run half a mile? Let’s find out!’

Club Pro Guy is known for Tweets that attract responses and this was no different however, they weren't unanimous. One Twitter user blamed Kang’s use of the alignment aid on the ball for taking too much time whilst others begged for a shot clock and pointed criticism at the LPGA Tour for an apparent lack of slow-play enforcement. Many commented that Kang went on to mark her ball after the putt had missed when it was seemingly 6-inches from the hole.

Users also called upon fan favourites No Laying Up for their input and they were quick to defend Kang; who won the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last month. "When your group is in position, there is no penalty for going over 40 seconds. In tournament golf, there's no point in rushing when you're gonna wait on the next one". They added, "Gonna need a lot more evidence than one clip (in the final group) on a super blustery day for the whataboutism to play here". One user compared Kang's antics to that of Kevin Na and was convinced the reception would be different if the Tweet was aimed at him.

Whichever side of the fence you sit, slow-play continues to rear its head.

Real simple, ban the literal alignment aid on the ball. Take that away and she doesn't spend all that time making sure the line is juuuussstttt right then resetting it when the wind shifts. It's a scourge at all levels.January 29, 2022 See more

@LPGA need to do something. Shot penalties only solution. I love watching the @lpga tour, but bores me to tears the time taken like this.Yes men not much better a lot of the time, but come on, where are the penalties?January 30, 2022 See more

It’s funny that everyone complains about slow play on tour and at their home course but when someone highlights it, everyone starts defending that person and making excuses for their slow playFebruary 1, 2022 See more