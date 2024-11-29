Smith Blames Protege Smylie As 'Common Denominator' In Latest Slow Play Warning
Cameron Smith saw his second round crumble at the Australian Open after being put on the clock - which he appeared to partially blame on his young protege Elvis Smylie
After a disastrous Australian Open back nine when being put on the clock, Cameron Smith appeared to lay the blame on his protege Elvis Smylie for his group's slow play warning.
Smith made a flying start to his second round at Kingston Heath with three birdies and an eagle in his opening six holes, but his round collapsed on the back nine.
The former Open champion gave all of those five shots back as he went from second to T16 by the time he'd finished - and he blamed some bad decisions under the pressure of being put on the clock for slow play.
And although he did not agree with his group being warned for falling behind, he seemed to lay the blame on young countryman Smylie - who Smith was playing alongside last week when they were also put on the clock.
“I don’t get put on the clock too often. I feel like we do a pretty good job. There is a common denominator there that’s a little bit slower,” Smith said.
“It’s not something I like because I feel like I’m a pretty fast paced player as it is, so being put on the clock is just another thing. I feel like I did my best to play as quick as I can, and I feel like I’m running around.
“I just made a couple of poor choices. We got on the clock there and it didn’t seem like we were playing that slow, and it felt like we were just rushing."
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
To make matters worse, while Smith was crumbling with three bogeys and a double, Smylie went on to card a stunning 64 in his second round to sit on nine under - five shots off the lead.
Smith was asked if he would speak to Smylie, but said “it’s not my job to” as he looked to try and erase the round from his memory.
“I think there’s better ways to go about that stuff," Smith added. "But that’s another topic."
Smylie is the country's hottest young golf prospect after the 22-year-old won the Australian PGA Championship last week ahead of Smith, who was paired with the youngster.
The duo were put on the clock in Brisbane and Smith obviously believes the young left-hander, who has stayed with the LIV Golf star when receiving a scholarship as a junior, is the one with the pace of play issue.
For Smylie, who classes Smith as his mentor, he believes it was a problem with the entire group - which also included Frenchman Victor Perez.
“It’s a group thing, it’s not an individual,” said Smylie. “I feel like I do a very good job whenever I am in the position when I have to keep up with the pace of play.
“I did a really good job of just focusing on my own game, especially when we were falling a little bit behind, pace wise.
"I was just trying to do my best of walking to the ball and making sure I did my routine, process, and go as soon as I was there to keep the pace up. But when you are put on the clock, you definitely feel a lot more anxious.”
Smith's Ripper GC teammate Lucas Herbert holds a nice four-shot lead at the halfway point of the Australian Open.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
I’m The Golf Monthly Driver Tester, And This Ping Driver Deal Is Not To Be Missed!
I’m The Golf Monthly Driver Tester, And This Ping Driver Deal Is Not To Be Missed!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
11 Best Golf Deals Under $50 - Our top picks for those on a budget
Former tour professional Sam De'Ath breaks down his favorite golf deals for under $50 this Black Friday
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Could LIV Golf And DP World Tour Do Their Own Deal?
A report from Bloomberg suggests LIV Golf is weighing up doing a separate deal with the DP World Tour to help both coexist together
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jon Rahm To Make Dubai Desert Classic Debut In 2025
Jon Rahm will make his first appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic in January to kick-off his Ryder Cup campaign on the DP World Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
11 Big Name Golfers To Win The Australian Open
The Australian Open is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in the game, and some legends have won it through the years - here are 11 of them
By Mike Hall Published
-
'That's A Bull**** Excuse' - Cameron Smith Sounds Off Over 'Disappointing' Course Conditions At Australian Open
The LIV player aired his frustration over soft and slow conditions at both Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club and refused to accept recent heavy rain was primarily responsible
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
ISPS Handa Australian Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The event sees some of the best men and women golfers in the world compete for a share of an eye-catching purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
Major Winner Claims Australian Open ‘Diminished’ By Mixed Format
Chairman of the PGA of Australia Ian Baker-Finch, who won The Open in 1991, has concerns over the event’s current format, which sees men and women compete at the same time
By Mike Hall Published
-
Adrian Otaegui Switches Nationality In Bid To Win Olympic Medal
The five-time DP World Tour winner has set his sights on winning an Olympic medal for the UAE after switching allegiance from the country of his birth, Spain
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Ian Poulter Rules Out Paying DP World Tour Fines
The LIV golfer has told Sports Illustrated’s Matt Vincenzi that he isn't considering paying fines due to the DP World Tour to allow him to rejoin the circuit and give him Ryder Cup eligibility
By Mike Hall Published