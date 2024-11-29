Smith Blames Protege Smylie As 'Common Denominator' In Latest Slow Play Warning

After a disastrous Australian Open back nine when being put on the clock, Cameron Smith appeared to lay the blame on his protege Elvis Smylie for his group's slow play warning.

Smith made a flying start to his second round at Kingston Heath with three birdies and an eagle in his opening six holes, but his round collapsed on the back nine.

The former Open champion gave all of those five shots back as he went from second to T16 by the time he'd finished - and he blamed some bad decisions under the pressure of being put on the clock for slow play.

And although he did not agree with his group being warned for falling behind, he seemed to lay the blame on young countryman Smylie - who Smith was playing alongside last week when they were also put on the clock.

“I don’t get put on the clock too often. I feel like we do a pretty good job. There is a common denominator there that’s a little bit slower,” Smith said.

“It’s not something I like because I feel like I’m a pretty fast paced player as it is, so being put on the clock is just another thing. I feel like I did my best to play as quick as I can, and I feel like I’m running around.

“I just made a couple of poor choices. We got on the clock there and it didn’t seem like we were playing that slow, and it felt like we were just rushing."

To make matters worse, while Smith was crumbling with three bogeys and a double, Smylie went on to card a stunning 64 in his second round to sit on nine under - five shots off the lead.

Smith was asked if he would speak to Smylie, but said “it’s not my job to” as he looked to try and erase the round from his memory.

“I think there’s better ways to go about that stuff," Smith added. "But that’s another topic."

Smylie is the country's hottest young golf prospect after the 22-year-old won the Australian PGA Championship last week ahead of Smith, who was paired with the youngster.

The duo were put on the clock in Brisbane and Smith obviously believes the young left-hander, who has stayed with the LIV Golf star when receiving a scholarship as a junior, is the one with the pace of play issue.

For Smylie, who classes Smith as his mentor, he believes it was a problem with the entire group - which also included Frenchman Victor Perez.

“It’s a group thing, it’s not an individual,” said Smylie. “I feel like I do a very good job whenever I am in the position when I have to keep up with the pace of play.

“I did a really good job of just focusing on my own game, especially when we were falling a little bit behind, pace wise.

"I was just trying to do my best of walking to the ball and making sure I did my routine, process, and go as soon as I was there to keep the pace up. But when you are put on the clock, you definitely feel a lot more anxious.”

Smith's Ripper GC teammate Lucas Herbert holds a nice four-shot lead at the halfway point of the Australian Open.