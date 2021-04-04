A book to mark the tenth anniversary of Seve's passing is to be released, with award-winning photographer and close friend of Seve, David Cannon, curating the best pictures from the Spaniard's life and career.

Seve: ‘His Life Through The Lens’ Book To Be Released

A new book showcasing the life of Severiano Ballesteros is being launched to coincide with the tenth anniversary of his tragic passing.

Ballesteros, who passed away on the 7th May 2011 at the age of 54, was regarded as Europe’s most influential and charismatic golfer.

The book, ‘Seve – His Life Through The Lens,’ has been compiled by famed golf photographer and long-time friend of Ballesteros, David Cannon.

The pair first met when Cannon played in a pro-am at the Leicestershire Golf Club and was drawn with the unknown Spaniard.

But, barely two months later, Ballesteros would be leading The Open at Royal Birkdale going into the final round and, despite missing out on victory that week, the young Spaniard was on his way to becoming a golfing star.

Related: 12 Classic Seve Ballesteros Golf Monthly Covers

Supported by the R&A and European Tour, the book features many stunning action images and portraits taken by other renowned golf photographers of Ballesteros during a career that featured a staggering 95 worldwide wins.

The book begins with an emotional ‘Thank You’ letter written by his eldest son Javier and on behalf of his brother Miguel and sister Carmencita. The Ballesteros family have also supplied a number of previously unpublished ‘family portraits’ of them with their famous father.

Another great feature is each chapter beginning with an essay by renowned golf writer Robert Green, who has authored two books on Ballesteros. There is also a number of ‘Moment in Time’ pieces by Cannon, where he reveals some of the background stories behind his favourite images.

“My biggest aspiration for the book is that it captures not only the life and times of Seve, but his unique charisma and spirit…his pride and passion,” said Cannon.

The finale of the book concludes with Sir Nick Faldo describing how his great rival acquired legendary status in the game and Jose Maria Olazábal paying tribute to a ‘very special friend’.

Seve – His Life Through The Lens, also features in a special ‘Collectors’ Edition’ with a limited 1,000 copies being produced. Each ‘Collectors’ Edition’ copy is presented in a beautiful leather-style clamshell box and includes a numbered signed print by David Cannon of his iconic photograph of Seve winning The Open at St Andrews in 1984.

Get hold of your copy of ‘Seve – His Life Through The Lens’ here and the ‘Collectors’ Edition’ here.