Scottie Scheffler Credits Swings Changes For Bounce Back 65 At The Travelers
Scottie Scheffler hit a wall at the US Open, but some minor swing changes did the trick as he shot 65 at the Travelers Championship
After a disappointing US Open, Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a 65 at the Travelers Championship thanks to some tweaks made to his swing.
Scheffler struggled badly at Pinehurst No.2 at the third Major of the year, just after winning The Memorial Tournament the week before.
Although mental fatigue was a factor, Scheffler's swing was also just out, but he's made some changes that seemed to work just fine at the Travelers.
Scheffler shot a five-under round of 65 to sit three shots off the lead set by Tom Kim's superb eight-under round of 62.
"I feel like I hit it nice," said Scheffler. "Found some swings, or found some stuff in my swing at the beginning of the week, and definitely feel like I'm swinging a lot better than I did last week.
"It's kind of hard to explain, to be honest with you. But just really getting better feel coming at the top of my swing, making sure my grip's kind of in the right position."
Scheffler's putting also took a nosedive at the US Open, an area of his game that prevented him from winning more until a switch to a mallet putter.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The World No.1 was back rolling it better on the greens at TPC River Highlands though, saying it was a struggle reading the putting surfaces at Pinehurst No.2 and not his stroke that was the issue.
"I struggled seeing the break on the greens last week. I had a hard time finding the right line.
"I felt like I hit a lot of good putts that came off the way I wanted to, and I looked up and they were just not even really close to going in at times.
"So that can always be a bit frustrating, but it's nice to get here on some familiar surfaces and hit some good putts and see some balls go in."
Scheffler has won five times in a stellar season already, but the US Open proved just one tournament too many after he had to battle all the way to win The Memorial just the week before.
The American said he was mentally tired heading into Pinehurst, but some questioned whether the tougher test at the tournament exposed a chink in the armour of the best player in the world this year.
But Scheffler's swing changes may have done the trick in reviving his fortunes as he looks to quickly respond to any criticism by challenging for a sixth victory of the year.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
‘These Are The Two Guys That Should Be Representing South Africa’ – LIV Golf Pro Criticizes Olympics Qualifying Process
Branden Grace thinks the qualifying process, which uses world ranking, is flawed given LIV Golf’s inability to offer the points
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout 2024
It’s back down to earth for US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as the big-money circuit heads to Nashville for the first time
By Mike Hall Published