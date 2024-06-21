Scottie Scheffler Credits Swings Changes For Bounce Back 65 At The Travelers

After a disappointing US Open, Scottie Scheffler bounced back with a 65 at the Travelers Championship thanks to some tweaks made to his swing.

Scheffler struggled badly at Pinehurst No.2 at the third Major of the year, just after winning The Memorial Tournament the week before.

Although mental fatigue was a factor, Scheffler's swing was also just out, but he's made some changes that seemed to work just fine at the Travelers.

Scheffler shot a five-under round of 65 to sit three shots off the lead set by Tom Kim's superb eight-under round of 62.

"I feel like I hit it nice," said Scheffler. "Found some swings, or found some stuff in my swing at the beginning of the week, and definitely feel like I'm swinging a lot better than I did last week.

"It's kind of hard to explain, to be honest with you. But just really getting better feel coming at the top of my swing, making sure my grip's kind of in the right position."

Scheffler's putting also took a nosedive at the US Open, an area of his game that prevented him from winning more until a switch to a mallet putter.

The World No.1 was back rolling it better on the greens at TPC River Highlands though, saying it was a struggle reading the putting surfaces at Pinehurst No.2 and not his stroke that was the issue.

"I struggled seeing the break on the greens last week. I had a hard time finding the right line.

"I felt like I hit a lot of good putts that came off the way I wanted to, and I looked up and they were just not even really close to going in at times.

"So that can always be a bit frustrating, but it's nice to get here on some familiar surfaces and hit some good putts and see some balls go in."

Scheffler has won five times in a stellar season already, but the US Open proved just one tournament too many after he had to battle all the way to win The Memorial just the week before.

The American said he was mentally tired heading into Pinehurst, but some questioned whether the tougher test at the tournament exposed a chink in the armour of the best player in the world this year.

But Scheffler's swing changes may have done the trick in reviving his fortunes as he looks to quickly respond to any criticism by challenging for a sixth victory of the year.