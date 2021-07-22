Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk joins Golf Monthly as a regular columnist

Sarah Stirk Signs For Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly is delighted to announce the signing of Sarah Stirk as a regular columnist, with her first contribution appearing in the September issue of the magazine, on sale now.

Stirk has been working as a Sky Sports golf presenter for nearly nine years, and has also spoken on and been an ambassador for the role of women in golf, both on course and within the wider industry.

“I love my job at Sky, but my role is less about giving opinions and more about asking the right questions,” Stirk said.

“That’s why I jumped at the chance to write this column, which alongside the podcast I’ve started with fellow Golf Monthly columnist Wayne Riley, will give me a platform to express a few more views on a game I find compelling in so many ways.”

Stirk plans to cover a wide range of topics across the professional game, as well as issues at grassroots level.

Her first column focuses on the mental health issues faced by today’s top male and female players and how important it was that Matt Wolff recently went public with his personal struggles.

Golf Monthly editor Mike Harris says: “We know our audience loves insight and opinion on the game so we are absolutely delighted to have a broadcaster of Sarah’s quality join our expanding roster of top class contributors.

“She works week-in, week-out at the biggest events in golf and we’re looking forward to hearing her insights on both the men’s and women’s game.”

Popular English golfer Eddie Pepperell continues his role as the brand’s playing editor, working alongside Stirk and Riley to give Golf Monthly unparalleled inside the ropes insight from the world of professional golf.