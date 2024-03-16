Ryder Cup Star Makes Players Championship Cut From Outrageous Position On Final Hole
Sam Burns produced a stunning par from the shrubbery on the last hole to make the cut on the number at TPC Sawgrass
The 18th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one of the most difficult on the PGA Tour, with the 450-yard par 4 providing an intimidating finish from beginning to end.
With water left of the fairway, the bail out is to the right but, this doesn't mean you're safe, with out of bounds lurking, along with many trees. In the case of Sam Burns, who was sat on the one-under-par cutline number, he would need a par to the make the weekend of the $25 million event.
Fanning his tee shot to the right, Burns was left just a few feet from the hospitality tent and, after the debacle of moving fans out of the way, the American was eventually faced with a shot over the trees some 150-yards away!
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Playing at +0.280, the 18th hole has ranked as the second hardest hole all week and, with a par needed, Burns somehow pulled out a miraculous shot that just finished short of the green. His work wasn't done there though...
Now short-sided and with the ball above his feet in thick rough, the Ryder Cup star was faced with a tough up-and-down to make it into the weekend. Burns though, is one of the more laid-back characters on the PGA Tour and, after opening up the face of his wedge, he played a stunning chip to near gimme range to relax the situation.
Rolling in the putt for par, the six-time PGA Tour winner made the cut at TPC Sawgrass for a third consecutive year but will need two big rounds to force himself up the leaderboard at The Players Championship. Burns can take some confidence from his 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge victory, where he overcame a seven stroke deficit on the final day to win. This matched Nick Price in 1994 for largest comeback in a final round to win at Colonial Country Club.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
