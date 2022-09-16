Report: Fox Sports Favourite To Secure LIV Golf TV Rights

According to a report from Front Office Sports, Fox Sports has become the new favourite to secure a TV rights deal

Johnson holds his arms out whilst a camera films him
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

After it was reported by WSJ.com that both Amazon and Apple have turned down the opportunity to show LIV Golf, it seems that a new media company is leading the way, with Fox Sports reportedly the new favourites.

According to Front Office Sports (opens in new tab), inside sources have Fox as the current favorite, however, LIV's chief media officer, Will Staeger, provided no comment on the matter, only stating that the Saudi-backed series is auctioning its rights to top media outlets.

Norman at LIV Golf

Norman at the LIV Golf Invitational Series Boston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"We want exposure," Staeger told Front Office Sports. "We want broad viewership. We want to be on a platform where viewers are accustomed to watching sports" 

If Fox Sports were to secure the rights for LIV Golf, it would be somewhat of a full circle for its CEO, Greg Norman, who was with the media company as their lead golf analyst for just a year before parting ways in 2015.

The move from Fox Sports was a huge surprise for Norman, who revealed in an exclusive interview with GOLF Live that Fox’s decision came without warning and caught him completely off guard: “I can honestly say that I am shocked and surprised,” he stated at the time, whilst also adding "I felt like I got rolled under the bus."

Norman during the 2015 US Open with Fox Sports

Joe Buck, Brad Faxon and Norman during a Fox Sports rehearsal prior to the start of the 2015 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven years on though and it appears that is by-the-by, with Fox Sports now the reported favourites to take over the LIV Golf broadcast which has been shown on YouTube and their website for the first five events.

During the interview with Front Office Sports, Staegar went on to add that, as a working model, LIV’s been looking at the TV growth of the Premier League on NBC, Formula 1 on ESPN and Netflix in the US: “When you look at those examples, they really epitomize the partner or partners that we want to find," he stated, before adding "Partners concerned with growing our property.“

According to Norman "the interest coming across our plate right now is enormous," but other outlets have reported that may not be the case. However, it's worth noting that the 67-year-old Australian is close with fellow countryman, Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox, as well as David Hill who is consulting with LIV Golf.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Freelance Staff Writer

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.