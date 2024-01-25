Report: Anthony Kim In Talks For Stunning Pro Golf Return

Anthony Kim has been in talks with both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf over a stunning resurrection of his professional career, per Golf.com's Dylan Dethier.

Kim has not played in a tournament since 2012, when he withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship after one round. Since then, it has been reported that he hasn't returned to the sport over a $10m insurance issue.

Golf.com's Dethier says Kim has been discussions with the PGA Tour over a return along with help with his insurance bill. The $50m Player Impact Program could help to pay it off, while he would have some status as a past champion and essentially be guaranteed sponsors invites due to his fame and cult-status within the golf world. At the age of 38, he is still just about in his prime and would likely give the tour a very healthy ratings boost.

He has also reportedly been in talks with LIV Golf and apparently could even tee it up in the league without a team - as one of two individual sponsors invites that have been speculated if the league moves to a 13-team, 54-player league. With 13 teams, there would be room for two extra individuals to reach 54 players and therefore one three ball per hole in LIV's shotgun start format.

Kim reportedly even had a phone call with LIV's CEO Greg Norman and is said to have been offered a one-year deal with the Saudi-backed circuit.

He is also said to have also been in talks with potential sponsors. He was previously a Nike staffer, wearing the Swoosh brand's apparel and shoes while also playing its equipment.

Dethier reports Kim is "confident in his game" and has been stepping up his workouts ahead of a potential return.

The American rose to fame in his short pro golf career, where he won twice on the PGA Tour in 2008 and for a third time in 2010. He starred in USA's 2008 Ryder Cup win at Valhalla, where he famously took down Sergio Garcia 5&4 in the lead match of the Sunday singles.

His career-to-date ended while shrouded in mystery, with the former World No.6 going from a potential Major winner to seemingly hanging up the clubs after a 10-tournament 2012 season that saw him finish just two events, along with four missed cuts, three withdrawals and one disqualification.

The Californian attended the University of Oklahoma and was part of the USA's winning 2005 Walker Cup side. In the pro ranks, as well as his three PGA Tour victories he also made 11 birdies in a single round during day two of the 2009 Masters to set a new tournament record. His best Major finish of 3rd came at the 2010 Masters, while he was also T5th at the 2011 Open.

The year ahead is set to be a wild one amid the PGA and DP World Tours' agreement with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund along with the return of Tiger Woods, who is intending to play more regularly than in previous seasons.

The return of Anthony Kim would be yet another monumental story to follow.

Golf Monthly has contacted the PGA Tour and LIV Golf but is yet to receive comment.