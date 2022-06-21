Record Month For E-Commerce Sales On Golfmonthly.com Reveals Online Purchase Habits Of Golfers

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Record online traffic and e-commerce transactions during the month of May saw golfmonthly.com deliver over $880,000 of direct sales to retail partners with data revealing a wealth of information around online research and purchase habits of golfers.

Golf Monthly’s Content Director, Mike Harris says, “We have seen a site-wide surge in traffic during May with visits to pages around Buying Advice and Review content increasing by 111% on the same period last year (source Google Analytics May 2022), helping fuel a huge growth in e-commerce revenues which are up 219% versus May 2021.”

“The wealth of user data we are amassing from Google Analytics and our proprietary e-commerce platform, ‘Hawk’ offers exceptional insight into the types of products golfers are not only researching, but also buying online,” adds Harris.

Content focused on product categories such as drivers, irons, footwear, and package sets saw very high levels of engagement (as measured by page views) with package sets, footwear, push carts, and distance measuring devices enjoying the highest rates of conversion to purchase (as measured by click through rates) and proving the key drivers for the increased year-on-year spend by US golfers.

Another noteworthy metric that underlines how engaged the golfers who visit the Buying Advice pages of golfmonthly.com are, is that they spent a combined total 1.56 million minutes (source Parse.ly May 2022) reading this content during the month of May.

“When Future Plc acquired Golf Monthly in May 2020, we set out a vision to become the global number one for golf buying advice and the latest figures show our progress towards that goal,” Harris adds.

A major strategic focus for Golf Monthly is to drive more qualified buyers to its site through a combination of high quality buying advice and SEO expertise. This approach has allowed golfmonthly.com to rank highly in search engines for the most popular golf-buying terms and use its proprietary e-commerce platform, ‘Hawk’, to drive direct sales to merchant sites.

“This high-intent audience we generate around buying advice provides our commercial partners with a multitude of opportunities to engage with avid golfers who are actively looking to purchase new products as part of their desire to improve their game,” says Harris.

Golf Monthly is targeting further US growth in 2022 and has ramped up its content creation output, hiring additional staff, including a US-based staff writer, and engaging more expert contributors with the focus on expanding Buying Advice and Reviews content to ensure the site continues to deliver the information golfers are searching for.