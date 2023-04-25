'Public Shaming Won't Work On Cantlay' - PGA Tour Pro On Slow Golfers
Michael Kim says calling out Patrick Cantlay for perceived slow play won't work, but others could learn a lesson
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Patrick Cantlay generated controversy at The Masters thanks to perceived slow play during the final round.
However, even though joint runner-up at Augusta National, Brooks Koepka, described the group Cantlay was in as “brutally slow,” he has not been without his supporters in the aftermath.
The latest to defend Cantlay is Michael Kim. The 2018 John Deere Classic champion pointed out on Twitter that Cantlay is far from the slowest player and suggested a novel way to persuade others to speed up. He wrote: “Y’all think Cantlay is slow… you should see some others… I think there should be a monthly report of the slowest players on @PGATOUR. Public shaming won’t work on Cantlay but might work on others."
Y’all think Cantlay is slow… you should see some others… 🤦🏻♂️ I think there should be a monthly report of the slowest players on @PGATOUR. Public shaming won’t work on Cantlay but might work on others.April 24, 2023
Kim's tweet came days after another PGA Tour pro, Byeong Hun An, also suggested plenty of others are guily of slow play. Also on Twitter, An wrote: “It’s not fair for Cantlay to take all the blame for slow play because there are many slow guys who is just not on tv. It’s hard to tell them to hurry up if they are over the ball and not firing the trigger but i don’t get how it takes more than 45secs to choose what club to hit.”
Cantlay himself has alluded to the wider scale of the issue in recent weeks. Before he teed it up in the RBC Heritage, he responded to the slow play criticism he received at The Masters by saying: “We finished the first hole, and the group in front of us was on the second tee when we walked up to the second tee, and we waited all day on pretty much every shot. We waited in 15 fairway, we waited in 18 fairway. I imagine it was slow for everyone.”
Last week, Cantlay played again, this time in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. While he admitted he is "definitely slower than average", he reiterated the point he’d made the week before, saying: “I don’t know how you would want even the groups that I’ve been in to play faster when our groups are in position and can’t go faster because the group in front of us is right in front of us."
Regardless of the scale of the issue, according to Kim, calling out Cantlay over his perceived slow play is unlikely to cut any ice in any case. Whether his suggestion to speed others up would have the desired effect remains to be seen.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Luke Donald 'Sure' Brother Who Caddies In LIV Golf Will Be At Ryder Cup
The Team Europe captain plans a role for his brother despite his association with LIV Golf
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Reflo Congo Polo Shirt Review
Made from sustainable fabrics, how did this bold golf polo perform out on the golf course?
By Neil Tappin • Published