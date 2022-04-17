Pro Receives Two-Shot Penalty After Hitting Ball Out Of Tree

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Golf is a strange game and, at the RBC Heritage on Sunday, that strangeness was on full display when Dylan Frittelli was given a two-shot penalty for playing a shot from a tree on the 6th hole.

After pulling his drive left, the South African found his ball suspended in one of Harbour Town's many, many trees. Looking at the ball from different angles, as well as consoling his caddie, we think, Frittelli elected to play his shot with a driver, gripping up the club to be able to power his shot out of the moss.

Following the stroke though, it was soon announced by PGA Tour Communications that Frittelli was addressed a two-shot penalty under Rule 10.1c (making stroke while standing across or on line of play).

Shot of the ⁦@RBC_Heritage⁩ by ⁦@Dylan_Frittelli⁩ From in the tree moss to the fairway then pars the hole on 6 ⛳️⁦@SportsCenter⁩ ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ pic.twitter.com/RfuunpK0Y6April 17, 2022 See more

From what we hear, the 31-year-old says: "It can't be that strong (in reference to the moss surrounding the golf ball). It's obviously swaying in the wind and that is not a moving ball, it's stationary in the moss, so I'm saying to hit it."

After hitting an almost tennis serve-like shot, Frittelli would go on to make a par. However, it was announced that he broke Rule 10.1c, which states: "The player must not make a stroke from a stance with a foot deliberately placed on each side of, or with either foot deliberately touching, the line of play or an extension of that line behind the ball.

"For this Rule only, the line of play does not include a reasonable distance on either side. Exception – There Is No Penalty If Stance Is Taken Accidentally or to Avoid Another Player’s Line of Play." As a result, his par was changed to a double-bogey.

I thought this would be the greatest Par of my life 😲 I was assessed a 2-stroke penalty for “standing astride” my intended line of play during this shot. The rules of golf remain undefeated ✌🏼 🙄@SportsCenter top 10 play maybe? pic.twitter.com/KvnIIsXuQ9April 17, 2022 See more

After his final round, Frittelli took to Twitter to say: "I thought this would be the greatest Par of my life. I was assessed a 2-stroke penalty for “standing astride” my intended line of play during this shot. The rules of golf remain undefeated!"

According to some, there was a rules official on site when the moment happened, with Frittelli consulted on options before he elected to play. However, the rule was apparently never mentioned to the South African.

Following the penalty, the 31-year-old went on to shoot a five-over-par 76, finishing in a tie for 66th place for the tournament.