Pro Holes 50-Foot Eagle Putt To Secure Maiden Title By A Single Stroke At PGA Tour Sanctioned Event

There is more than one way to close out a tournament win, with some routine and others spectacular.

For example, at last week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open, Min Woo Lee’s maiden PGA Tour title was all but assured when he left himself a mere eight inches with his third shot on the 72nd hole. That was a fact not lost on the charismatic Australian, who jokingly approached his routine as if to use AimPoint before completing the formalities of his victory.

At the other end of the scale, there is the victory that comes in a wholly unexpected manner, the latest example of which came in the 70th ECP Brazil Open on the PGA Tour Americas.

There, in the final round, Maxwell Moldovan needed to hold his nerve approaching his third on the green of the par-5 18th, with playing partner George Markham having completed a birdie putt, and leaving Moldovan needing a birdie of his own to force a playoff.

The problem for the American was that he still had some 50 feet to the hole, leaving his chances of two-putting to continue his dream of a maiden professional win in the balance.

However, that was before he produced arguably the greatest moment of his career, prodding his ball towards the hole and watching for what must have seemed like an age before it disappeared into the cup and handing him the win outright.

That crucial moment left Moldovan removing his hat and looking to the heavens, before celebrating with his caddie, justifiably given the manner of his achievement and what had come before in his professional career.

FROM 50 FEET FOR THE WIN 🤯@MoldovanMaxwell eagles the 18th to secure his first career win at the 70th ECP Brazil Open! pic.twitter.com/Q0PY732VIaApril 6, 2025

The Ohio State graduate turned pro less than a year ago after earning his PGA Tour Americas card via PGA Tour University. However, after missing the cut at the US Open in his first event as a professional, he proceeded to do the same in eight of his 10 starts on the circuit through the rest of the year, with a T17 in August’s BioSteel Championship the one bright spot.

Moldovan graduated from Ohio State in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before his incredible win at Rio Olympic Golf Course, Moldovan had also only made one PGA Tour Americas start in 2025, which again resulted in a missed cut, this time at the 93 Abierto del Centro

No doubt, Moldovan will be hoping his win will inspire more success. For now, he has a winner’s check for $40,500 to enjoy, while he has jumped to second on the projected Fortinet Cup standings, with the top 10 at the end of the season earning exempt status to next year’s Korn Ferry Tour.