Play The Golf Lottery To Win A Seven-Night Cruise With Ryder Cup Tickets

UK golfers can win the ultimate holiday in 2023 by playing the Golf Lottery, with tickets to the Ryder Cup alongside a seven-night European cruise.

Launched in 2022, the Golf Lottery is an initiative where players can support a diverse range of charities while competing for some amazing prizes. Charity partners include the Alzheimer’s Society, Prostate Cancer UK and the Golf Foundation.

In association with Costa Cruises, the Golf Lottery’s latest exclusive prize – with a RRP of €3,700 – will see the winner and their plus one enjoy a week-long cruise from Barcelona on Costa Smeralda this autumn. Costa Smeralda is the ship dedicated to Costa Cruises golf product for Mediterranean itineraries for a full year, taking in a selection of top European courses.

The prize includes an oceanside cabin room with a balcony that has a private bathroom and shower, adjustable air-conditioning and 40-inch TV. Home to an aqua park, a next-generation spa and gym, 11 restaurants and snack bars, and 19 bars and lounges, the cruise will depart Barcelona on Monday, September 25 as it begins its seven-night journey around Europe.

Costa Smeralda will dock in both Palma de Mallorca and Palermo before arriving in Rome on Friday, September 29 – the opening day of the highly anticipated 2023 Ryder Cup contest between Europe and the USA.

Once in Rome, the lucky winner will receive two tickets to the first day of action at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club as Europe - led by former World No.1 Luke Donald - look to win back the famous trophy they lost at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, in 2021.

Transits to and from the ship for the Ryder Cup will be included before Costa Smeralda departs the Italian capital at 9pm. The ship will then visit Savona in the Italian region of Liguria, before stopping in Marseille prior to returning to Barcelona on Monday, October 2.

Costa Cruises is the Official Cruise Line of the Ryder Cup, with Costa Smeralda an LNG carrier and the company’s flagship carrier.

Devised by Ryan Howsam – majority owner of the Legends Tour and chairman of the Staysure Group – the Golf Lottery is a non-profit organisation licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission in Great Britain. Its primary aim is to raise funds for good causes every week and in turn support local and national charities across the UK through player interaction.

Simple and easy to play, once signed up for £5 per calendar month or an annual subscription with a direct debit of £52 per year, players have the chance to win some fantastic weekly prizes – recent prizes have included a championship pro-am spot at the end-of-season Legends Tour MCB Tour Championship at Constance Belle Mare Plage in Mauritius, and a year’s supply of Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls.

Keith Mitchell, managing director of the Golf Lottery, said: “There has never been a more exciting time to join the Golf Lottery than right now. This seven-night cruise with Ryder Cup tickets is just the latest in a string of great prizes we are offering over the upcoming months.

“The Golf Lottery is also helping bring a much-needed stream of new revenue to golf-related and non-golf related charities.”

Visit the Golf Lottery website (opens in new tab) for more information and to see how you can benefit from winning a number of great weekly prizes,