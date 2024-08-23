PING Reveals Team Europe's Solheim Cup Uniforms

Europe's Solheim Cup team are set to make a bold statement in their team uniforms

Team Europe Clothing Solheim Cup 2024
(Image credit: Ping)
Alison Root
By
published

PING has today revealed the official 2024 Solheim Cup team uniforms to be worn by retaining cup holders, Team Europe, at the upcoming event at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, USA from 13-15 September. 

Following on from the successful collaboration in 2021 and 2023, the European Solheim Cup team will once again be dressed head-to-toe in performance PING apparel.

Day One

The official uniform takes on a classic European feel, incorporating a vibrant shade of blue with a white base and yellow accents throughout. Making a bold statement on the first tee, both the polo shirt and mid-layer create a statement with a sporty stripe design on the sleeves that incorporate the European stars within the pattern. New to the uniform this year is a hybrid hooded jacket in stylish white with ‘Team Europe’ printed down the right sleeve, ensuring players look smart on and off the course.

Team Europe Solheim Cup Clothing Day One 2024

(Image credit: Ping)

Day Two

Day two’s design features dynamically placed star tape details on the arms, delivering a clean sporty look to these performance-driven garments. Players will be able to incorporate either the tournament cap or bucket hat to complete the outfit – both with a centred Solheim Cup logo and a victorious shade of metallic gold around the blue ‘Team Europe’ band.

Team Europe Solheim Cup Clothing Day 2 2024

(Image credit: Ping)

Day Three

To finish the week, the Sunday uniform delivers a winning look. Both the polo shirt and vest take centre stage with a striking yellow star detail on the back. Throughout the garments, yellow trims are featured along the zips – under plackets, collars and pockets – for a modern and sleek finish to the final day outfit.

Team Europe Solheim Cup Clothing Day 3 2024

(Image credit: Ping)

Commenting on the designs, PING’s Global Creative Director, Fiona Reilly, said “The PING apparel design and development team has worked closely with Suzann Pettersen, Team Europe Captain, to ensure that the uniform will inspire and make the athletes feel proud to be representing Europe.

Making sure the garments look and feel good is of paramount importance. The feedback we’ve had from the team over the past few years has always been very positive, with comments on how comfortable the fabrics are.

We’re excited to see the team wearing this year’s outfits, with all styles featuring the Team Europe logo – the three stars representing the last three consecutive victories for Team Europe. There’s also a smaller star in the letter ‘O’ of the word ‘Europe’ to help motivate the team to hunt down a record fourth consecutive victory.”

The garments are available to purchase exclusively online at www.pingeurope.com from today.

Alison Root
Alison Root

Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.

