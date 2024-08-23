PING Reveals Team Europe's Solheim Cup Uniforms

PING has today revealed the official 2024 Solheim Cup team uniforms to be worn by retaining cup holders, Team Europe, at the upcoming event at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, USA from 13-15 September.

Following on from the successful collaboration in 2021 and 2023, the European Solheim Cup team will once again be dressed head-to-toe in performance PING apparel.

Day One

The official uniform takes on a classic European feel, incorporating a vibrant shade of blue with a white base and yellow accents throughout. Making a bold statement on the first tee, both the polo shirt and mid-layer create a statement with a sporty stripe design on the sleeves that incorporate the European stars within the pattern. New to the uniform this year is a hybrid hooded jacket in stylish white with ‘Team Europe’ printed down the right sleeve, ensuring players look smart on and off the course.

(Image credit: Ping)

Day Two

Day two’s design features dynamically placed star tape details on the arms, delivering a clean sporty look to these performance-driven garments. Players will be able to incorporate either the tournament cap or bucket hat to complete the outfit – both with a centred Solheim Cup logo and a victorious shade of metallic gold around the blue ‘Team Europe’ band.

(Image credit: Ping)

Day Three

To finish the week, the Sunday uniform delivers a winning look. Both the polo shirt and vest take centre stage with a striking yellow star detail on the back. Throughout the garments, yellow trims are featured along the zips – under plackets, collars and pockets – for a modern and sleek finish to the final day outfit.

(Image credit: Ping)

Commenting on the designs, PING’s Global Creative Director, Fiona Reilly, said “The PING apparel design and development team has worked closely with Suzann Pettersen, Team Europe Captain, to ensure that the uniform will inspire and make the athletes feel proud to be representing Europe.

Making sure the garments look and feel good is of paramount importance. The feedback we’ve had from the team over the past few years has always been very positive, with comments on how comfortable the fabrics are.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We’re excited to see the team wearing this year’s outfits, with all styles featuring the Team Europe logo – the three stars representing the last three consecutive victories for Team Europe. There’s also a smaller star in the letter ‘O’ of the word ‘Europe’ to help motivate the team to hunt down a record fourth consecutive victory.”