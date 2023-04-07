Phil Mickelson Spotted Using Putter On The Range At Augusta National

Phil Mickelson is one of golf's biggest characters, with 'Lefty' famed for producing some of the most ridiculous and watchable moments in golf history. Often, he will leave viewers questioning how but, prior to the second round of The Masters, viewers were left questioning why, as Mickelson was seen using his putter on the range.

Practicing the Texas wedge on the range is next level pic.twitter.com/XajMkRbwmoApril 7, 2023 See more

In a Twitter post from CBS Sports writer (opens in new tab), Patrick McDonald, we clearly see Mickelson using the flat stick on the range, with the six-time Major winner decked out in his LIV Golf team's logo, as Lefty wore a HyFlyers GC top and hat.

With his coach looking on, it's unclear as to why the 52-year-old was using a putter on the range, considering the putting green couldn't be any more than a few hundred yards away from him, but hey, who am I to second guess a 45-time PGA Tour winner!

The bizarre moment only carries on from Mickelson's incredibly topsy-turvy first round, which saw him birdie the second hole after hitting a driver from the pine straw for his second shot.

Mickelson checks his yardage book as he walks down the first hole on the second day of The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Included in that round was a right handed shot on the par 4 14th, with Mickelson forced to flip his club over after being stymied by one of the many trees around Augusta National.

Speaking after his one-under-par round of 71, the American stated "I hit a lot of good shots today and had a chance to shoot a low round. But this is the issue I've been dealing with as I'll make two swings and it costs me four shots on 11 and 16. I just need to keep working on eliminating it."

He added: "I'm hitting enough good shots to shoot some good numbers, and I'm having fun playing, and I'm having fun hitting the shots again and driving it well. Just need to stay a little bit sharper."