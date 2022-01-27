PGA Tour Winner Hits Wrong Ball After Marshall Error

Playing his last hole, Mackenzie Hughes had been looking at a simple birdie putt before he realised the costly mistake

After five birdies and a bogey saw Mackenzie Hughes four-under-par through 17 holes, the Canadian was looking to add to his score playing the par-5 9th, his 18th. However, the 31-year-old suffered a huge blow when he accidently hit the wrong golf ball, with a double-bogey seven ruining what was a solid card.

It isn't the first time that Hughes has suffered a bout of bad luck around the Torrey Pines layout. At the 2021 US Open, the Canadian was actually tied for the lead going into the final round. However, at the par-3 11th on the South Course, his ball came to rest in a tree, costing him a one-stroke penalty.

Playing the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open, Hughes was taking on the North Course and, after his three-under-par front nine, he would go on to make a further two birdies and a bogey.

Teeing off on the ninth hole, the 16th ranked easiest hole on the North Course, the Canadian struck his second shot short left of the green, with a Marshall marking where his golf ball had finished. After striking his chip to six-foot, it was only when he went to mark his ball that he realised it wasn't his. It actually turned out his was about eight foot of where the flag was! 

Breaking Rule 6-3c, Hughes had to go back and replay the chip shot, therefore, turning a relatively simple four into a double-bogey seven.

As a result of the mistake, the Canadian signed for a two-under-par 70 and, instead of starting four shots back of leader, Billy Horschel, going into the second round, he will instead start seven back.

Hughes' ball in a tree at the 2021 US Open, which was also played at Torrey Pines.

