PGA Tour Winner Comes Within Inches Of Winning $200,000 Porsche At Singapore Classic
Matthieu Pavon came within a few rolls of securing the hole-in-one prize at the tournament - a Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid car
The Singapore Classic is set up to provide an exciting final day, with a number of experienced and in-experienced names at the top of the leaderboard. However, on Saturday, it was World No.24, Matthieu Pavon, who provided the drama, as he almost bagged a $200,000 car!
This week, the tournament is sponsored by Porsche, a German automobile manufacturer that specialize in high-performance sports cars and SUVS, with the hole-in-one prize at the par 3 17th being a Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, a model worth a lot of money.
As of writing, no player has secured that prize but, on Saturday, Pavon came within just a few rolls of claiming the brand new car, with his shocked reaction showing how much he wanted it!
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
Tapping in from a matter of inches for his birdie, the recent PGA Tour winner went on to also birdie the 18th hole to move to nine-under-par and sit just four shots back of David Micheluzzi, with Pavon looking to carry on his incredible form that has seen him move comfortably into the world's top 50.
In previous tournaments, the hole-in-one prize has varied from cars to even a year's supply of beer! Back in January 2024, Jess Whitting made a hole-in-one at a WPGA event in Australia to pick up a $62,000 BMW. The ace was significant, as the car was worth four times as much as her 2023 earnings throughout the season.
Along with Whitting, we have seen Elliot Saltman make an ace and be rewarded with his weight in Iberico ham. At the time, the Scot weighed 17 stone, with his ham prize amounting to €8,000 worth of meat!
Andy Sullivan, who is one shot back of leader Micheluzzi at the event, made a hole-in-one at the 2014 KLM Open, with his prize being a trip into space! Acing the 163-yard 15th, he was given the offer to board sponsor XCOR Space Expedition’s flight to space. The trip was reportedly worth £60,000 but Sullivan, who admitted that he's "not the best flyer in the world", has yet to take up that offer!
Within the chasing pack at the Porsche Singapore Classic is 17-year-old amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat, as well as LIV Golf's Paul Casey, who is playing in the tournament on a sponsor's invite.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
