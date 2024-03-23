PGA Tour Winner Comes Within Inches Of Winning $200,000 Porsche At Singapore Classic

The Singapore Classic is set up to provide an exciting final day, with a number of experienced and in-experienced names at the top of the leaderboard. However, on Saturday, it was World No.24, Matthieu Pavon, who provided the drama, as he almost bagged a $200,000 car!

This week, the tournament is sponsored by Porsche, a German automobile manufacturer that specialize in high-performance sports cars and SUVS, with the hole-in-one prize at the par 3 17th being a Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid, a model worth a lot of money.

As of writing, no player has secured that prize but, on Saturday, Pavon came within just a few rolls of claiming the brand new car, with his shocked reaction showing how much he wanted it!

Tapping in from a matter of inches for his birdie, the recent PGA Tour winner went on to also birdie the 18th hole to move to nine-under-par and sit just four shots back of David Micheluzzi, with Pavon looking to carry on his incredible form that has seen him move comfortably into the world's top 50.

In previous tournaments, the hole-in-one prize has varied from cars to even a year's supply of beer! Back in January 2024, Jess Whitting made a hole-in-one at a WPGA event in Australia to pick up a $62,000 BMW. The ace was significant, as the car was worth four times as much as her 2023 earnings throughout the season.

Along with Whitting, we have seen Elliot Saltman make an ace and be rewarded with his weight in Iberico ham. At the time, the Scot weighed 17 stone, with his ham prize amounting to €8,000 worth of meat!

Pavon reacts after his tee shot finishes inches short on the 17th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andy Sullivan, who is one shot back of leader Micheluzzi at the event, made a hole-in-one at the 2014 KLM Open, with his prize being a trip into space! Acing the 163-yard 15th, he was given the offer to board sponsor XCOR Space Expedition’s flight to space. The trip was reportedly worth £60,000 but Sullivan, who admitted that he's "not the best flyer in the world", has yet to take up that offer!

Within the chasing pack at the Porsche Singapore Classic is 17-year-old amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat, as well as LIV Golf's Paul Casey, who is playing in the tournament on a sponsor's invite.