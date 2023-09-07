PGA Tour Sees Big Increase In Viewing Figures Thanks To Full Swing Show

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour has seen an immediate surge in viewers following the Netflix docu-series Full Swing in February.

According to Nielsen Media Research Analysis released by the PGA Tour, the arrival of Full Swing had a direct impact on viewing figures for their tournaments for the rest of the season.

In terms of both creating regular viewers and bringing new viewers to PGA Tour events on TV, Full Swing seems to have been a huge success in driving numbers for Jay Monahan.

Nielsen research says that in the USA, 63% of viewers of Full Swing then went on to watch live coverage from the PGA Tour in the two months after its release.

Additionally, 11% of Full Swing viewers had not watched the PGA Tour in the six months prior to the Netflix release, but then tuned in to watch the live golf afterwards.

And it gets better reading for the PGA Tour thanks to further research by Xcelerant Omnibus, which showed a big increase in engagement with golf after people watched Full Swing.

It included 42% of Full Swing viewers watching more golf on TV, 36% spending more time on social media on golf content and 27% spending more time reading pro golf news after seeing the Netflix show.

People did question whether giving golf the Netflix treatment would work as well as it did in other sports - notably with Formula One's Drive To Survive.

But they chose perhaps the most fractious year in golf's history to go behind the scenes as the Saudi billions rolled in to create LIV Golf and splinter the sport in half - with the fallout continuing to this day.

And that means that series two of Full Swing, which Netflix have confirmed is already underway, should also be must-win TV for golf fans and non-fans alike.