PGA Tour Player Arrested And Charged Over Allegations Of Assault And Robbery
Erik Compton was best known for having two heart transplants but is now charged over serious allegations by his wife
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
PGA Tour player Erik Compton has been arrested and charged over serious allegations of assault and theft.
Compton and his wife allegedly had a heated argument at the weekend at their house in Miami when Compton’s wife took out a mobile phone and began recording around 9.30pm on Saturday, according to officials from the Miami police department.
The golfer, 43, is then alleged to have snatched the phone and threw it in a pool and grabbed his wife by the shoulder and threw her into a wall, leaving her with small bruises on her left arm. She then fled their home in the 6800 block of Southwest 70th Avenue in the Glenvar Heights area and went to a friend’s, where she called the police.
Compton was later arrested on a strong-armed robbery charge, which is a felony, and a misdemeanour battery charge.
The pro, who has made over $4m on the PGA Tour, invoked his right to an attorney and declined to speak with officials about the alleged incident, according to the police after he was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami and later bailed for $9,000.
Compton is best known for overcoming viral cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart becomes inflamed and cannot pump blood effectively. He was diagnosed with an enlarged heart muscle at the age of nine, receiving a donor heart three years later and a second aged 28 after nearly dying from a heart attack in 2007 when he admitted himself to hospital.
Yet in spite of major hurdles, Compton reached the PGA Tour and famously finished in a tie for second behind Martin Kaymer at the 2014 US Open.
Compton has since struggled and lost full-time status in 2016. He had made 45 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour the previous two seasons but has not registered a start this campaign.
This season Compton has made two appearances on the PGA Tour, finishing T-29 at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March and then T-63 at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May.
He has been held in high regard on the PGA Tour, which in 2013 bestowed on him the inaugural Courage Award by the Player Director’s Panel and PGA Tour Commissioner. The award is given annually to a "player who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity."
He also helps fund the Erik Compton Foundation which is a not for profit organisation dedicated to increasing awareness and advocacy of organ donation by supporting medical based research, increasing donor education and the development of youth support programs.
Golf Monthly has contacted Erik Compton's representatives for comment.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
-
-
Tour Championship 2023: All 30 Qualifiers And Where They Start At East Lake
Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will begin the Tour Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
Motocaddy Boosts Powered Caddy Options For US Golfers Looking To Enjoy The Walk
The extensive range now features five different electric caddies - which one is right for your game?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tour Championship 2023: All 30 Qualifiers And Where They Start At East Lake
Here's how the final 30 players in the FedExCup standings after the BMW Championship will begin the Tour Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
Luke Poulter Hails 'Really Cool' Finish As He And Dad Ian Impress On Asian Tour
Ian Poulter was runner-up at Close House in the International Series and his amateur son Luke came tied 22nd
By James Nursey Published
-
Dan Brown Completes Storybook Rise For ISPS HANDA Crown As Fellow Rookie Alexa Pano Lifts Women's Title
English pro Brown completed a wire-to-wire victory in Northern Ireland to win his first DP World Tour title and fellow rookie Alexa Pano won the women's crown after a play-off
By James Nursey Published
-
BMW Championship Final Round: How Record-Breaking Viktor Became The Victor
Viktor Hovland shot a course record to win in Chicago. But Scheffler will start the Tour Championship on -10
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Graeme McDowell Predicts Big Future For Asian Tour As Pros Chase 'Golden Ticket'
Northern Ireland and LIV pro McDowell played in England this week on the Asian Tour and explained why he thinks its International Series will continue to expand
By James Nursey Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Nails 'Fun' Driver Off Deck To Set-Up Birdie Chasing PGA Win
World No.1 Scheffler made a magnificent birdie at the BMW Championship after reaching fringe at 609-yard par 5 15th with second shot of 321 yards
By James Nursey Published
-
BMW Championship Tee Times 2023 - Round Four
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick share lead at 11-under heading in the final round at at Olympia Fields
By James Nursey Published
-
International Series England Prize Money Breakdown 2023
High-profile names from the LIV Golf circuit are competing in the Asian Tour event at Close House over the weekend
By Ben Fleming Published