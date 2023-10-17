PGA Tour And F1 Stars To Compete In Live Streamed Golf Event The Netflix Cup
Stars from the streaming platform's Full Swing and Formula 1: Drive to Survive will play in the contest on 14 November
Following the success of Netflix docuseries Full Swing, four of its stars will compete against drivers from a show from the same creators, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, in a match play tournament that will be shown live on the streaming platform – its first-ever live sports event.
The Netflix Cup will see PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas compete alongside Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz in the contest at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on 14 November.
The competition will see four pairs each consisting of one PGA Tour pro and one F1 driver playing in an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole for a chance to win the cup. The contest will be streamed live on Netflix at 6pm ET.
The event coincides with the week of the inaugural Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix in the city and Chief Commercial Officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc, Emily Prazer explained it’s the perfect time to bring the two sports together.
She said: “It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA Tour fans around the globe.”
PGA Tour Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming, Norb Gambuzza said: “The PGA Tour is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience.
Two worlds collide in Netflix's first LIVE sports event -- the Netflix Cup! It's Formula 1: Drive to Survive vs. Full Swing -- streaming live from the Wynn Las Vegas on November 14 at 3PM PT/6PM ET! pic.twitter.com/CbTg3k7qILOctober 17, 2023
“New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through 'Full Swing' and 'Drive to Survive', and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept.”
Vice President of Nonfiction Sports Netflix, Gabe Spitzer said: “We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world. The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”
The announcement of The Netflix Cup isn’t the only news concerning link-ups between golf and F1 in recent days. Earlier it was revealed Rory McIlroy has invested in the Alpine F1 team, while last week, TaylorMade announced a collaboration Oracle Red Bull Racing on a limited edition golf collection.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
