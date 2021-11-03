PGA Launches New Find A Golf Lesson Platform

The PGA has launched a new digital platform to connect golfers in search of lessons with PGA Professionals.

Entirely free to use, the Find A Golf Lesson (situated on the PGA homepage) platform enables all existing golfers, as well as non-golfers who are looking to take up the game, to search for and contact PGA Professionals.

“By connecting golfers with their local PGA Professionals, we hope that Find a Golf Lesson will help to further grow the game, get more people taking up golf and help existing players to improve and enjoy playing even more,” said Robert Maxfield, Chief Executive of The PGA.

“PGA Professionals have always been the first port of call for anybody looking to take up golf, as well as for players looking to get better – now there’s an easy way to find a coach whether you’re a member of a golf club or not,” he added.

Hundreds of PGA Professionals across Great Britain and Ireland are ready to receive booking enquiries now.

Each has a dedicated profile that outlines their areas of expertise, services offered, training qualifications and availability of latest technology, along with location and contact details.

Golfers can search for PGA Professionals by specifying several parameters including:

• For specific Members

• By location

• By club

• By coaching requirements

They can then contact their chosen PGA Member directly through a dedicated contact form.

“It’s exciting to be launching Find a Golf Lesson at a time when golf is enjoying a real boom in popularity,” said Richard Barker, Executive Director of Business Development at The PGA.

“We’re investing heavily in digital infrastructure and media amplification to really drive this initiative and ensure it reaches as many golfers – and potential players – as possible.

“As well as supporting PGA Members and helping them to take more bookings, we want to have a more direct relationship with the golfing public – Find a Golf Lesson is just the beginning of that ambition to create the go-to digital platform for golf instruction,” he said.

Find A Golf Lesson is part of The PGA’s commitment to promote Members and their coaching expertise to the wider golfing public.

The platform will be supported by a national marketing campaign through golf media and beyond to raise awareness of Find a Golf Lesson and drive traffic to the website.