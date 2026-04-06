Patrick Reed Signs New Hat Sponsor Ahead Of The Masters

As he prepares to return to Augusta National this week, Patrick Reed has announced a new hat sponsor.

Reed has often enjoyed himself at the iconic course. Amid the chaos of Rory McIlroy's victory there last year, it's easy to forget that Reed came third.

And, of course, he has a Green Jacket of his own, after his 2018 triumph at The Masters, winning by one stroke ahead of Rickie Fowler.

Since then, he has joined the LIV Golf League and left again, and now, Reed is going for glory in the Race to Dubai with some top performances on the DP World Tour.

He may not be eligible for PGA Tour events just yet, but Reed is gearing up for The Masters and he'll be sporting a fresh new look in Georgia this week.

A post shared by Patrick Reed (@preedgolf) A photo posted by on

Taking to Instagram, Reed announced he is now a brand ambassador for private aviation company VistaJet.

In his post, Reed wrote: "Ahead of one of the greatest weeks of the year in Augusta, I am so proud to partner with VistaJet as a Brand Ambassador.

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"As a professional golfer who has played on four tours in my career, I have been fortunate to travel and see the world playing the sport I love — testing my game in some of the harshest conditions and most beautiful places.

"VistaJet is the most incredible private aviation company I have had the pleasure to fly with. The experience on board helps us relax, enjoy ourselves, and ensure that, when we land, I’m totally focused on golf."

The 35-year-old will debut the VistaJet branded hats at Augusta National this week and is set to continue to wear them through the rest of this season.

Reed follows in the footsteps of Tommy Fleetwood, who announced a new collaboration recently.

The Englishman had been causing waves by picking up club shop merchandise at events this season, but he's now signed with investment management company Blackstone as his hat sponsor.

On that deal, Fleetwood said: "Consistency, trust and striving to improve every day are just some of the values that I know we share and that make this partnership truly special.

"I am excited to join a powerhouse in global finance, that operates at the highest level and look forward to our story."