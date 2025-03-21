'I Can't See Why Anybody Wouldn't Want To Do This' - Padraig Harrington Outlines Reasons Rory McIlroy Will 'Likely' Change His Damning Verdict On Playing Senior Golf

Nine-time PGA Tour Champions winner, Padraig Harrington believes there is a good chance that Rory McIlroy will change his hardened opinion on playing senior golf once he reaches 50.

McIlroy categorically stated days before lifting his second Players Championship title in a playoff against JJ Spaun that he would "absolutely not" carry on competing after walking away from the PGA Tour at some point further down the line.

The Northern Irishman went on to reveal that he would like to "walk away with a little bit left in the tank" and suggested he would know when it was time to retire.

Asked whether he would continue playing after 50 in his pre-tournament press conference, the 35-year-old said: "Absolutely not. I will not play Champions Tour golf. Look, I've said a lot of absolutes in my time that I've walked back, but I do not envision playing Champions Tour golf. Something has [gone] terribly wrong if I have to compete at golf at 50."

But ahead of the Hoag Classic on the PGA Tour Champions this week, last year's winner said he wasn't so sure about McIlroy's sweeping statement.

Rory McIlroy speaks during his pre-Players Championship press conference (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harrington, who claimed the 2022 US Senior Open after winning three Majors in his younger days, suggested that perhaps McIlroy publicly expressed such an opinion as he needs to feel like there is an end point to his career - a journey which began long before the current World No.2 turned pro in 2007.

Nonetheless, Harrington isn't so sure McIlroy will stick to his word once he realizes that the PGA Tour Champions gives the pros involved a chance to relive the most successful part of their lives.

Of McIlroy's senior-golf viewpoint, the 53-year-old said: "Look, they're words. You say words and they're picked over and pulled apart. I think what you'll find is a lot of people when they're 30 years of age... Rory's a little older than that, but they need to have an idea that there's a limit on this. But that limit comes up very quickly and it gets passed.

"We've heard a lot of people say that. The fact of the matter is, somebody like me, I've never been happier than out here playing on the Champions Tour. Never been happier. Love my golf, loving my life. I can't see why anybody wouldn't want to do this.

"Literally every week I'm living a life that people would save the whole year to have this one week. And the golf courses I play on are the best presented. Most people my age, to go on a one-week golf trip is like the biggest thing they could do in a year and I get to do it 30 times a year.

Padraig Harrington won the 2024 Hoag Classic for his ninth PGA Tour Champions victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

"So look, I think Rory will find that it's likely it will change. There's fun to be had out here. And he's hit lots of great shots. I think the big bonus of the Champions Tour is you get to hit shots coming down the stretch, great shots under pressure. You feel it, you don't want to mess up, there are people watching.

"And in some ways you're reliving your past, you're reliving the wins you've had, you're validating the wins you've had in some ways. With all his wins when he comes out here as Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus and all the others, he will get the glory and get to enjoy those junior wins, let's say, when he's on the senior tour."

Not long after McIlroy's pre-Players press conference, seven-time PGA Tour Champion winner, Ernie Els posted on social media to say that he too thinks the Northern Irishman will change his tune on playing past 50.

In a message on X, Els wrote that he also insisted in his 30s that he would never play senior golf but now admits - as a 55-year-old - he is "laughing at my comments from back then."

Interesting to read @McIlroyRory comments today. At 35 years old I was also bullet proof saying things about not playing past 50. I’m 55 now and laughing at my comments from back then. @ChampionsTour golf is so fulfilling with a great bunch of players we all grew up together from…March 13, 2025

Both Els and Harrington outlined the positives around continuing to play, none more so than the amount of enjoyment pros continue to glean when the money has decreased from the astronomic levels currently on offer at the highest level.

The popular Irishman continued: "Look, everybody's different, but it's fun out here and as I said, we've heard a lot of people say that [before].

"But it's a reasonable narrative because you've got to remember Rory [has been] playing golf probably full time since he's 12, 13 years of age. He's got to put an end to it at this moment in his head or else it just would be overbearing and that end to him is obviously 45, 50 years of age.

"But it just comes around so quick. Things will change. And I'm not saying everybody changes, but it's likely that things will change and he'll actually come out, have a bit of fun. As I said, no more so than if Jack and Arnie came out here and plenty others, there is fun to be had and some glory as well."