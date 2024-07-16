This Incredible Arnold Palmer Stat Shows Scottie Scheffler Open Win Could Be Written In The Stars
The similarities between Arnold Palmer's 1962 season and Scottie Scheffler's year so far is uncanny, with the World No.1 having the chance to repeat history this week
Scottie Scheffler will be hoping history repeats itself at the Open Championship this week at Royal Troon Golf Club.
The world No.1 comes into the fourth Major of the year with six wins under his belt, including his second Masters title in April.
Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer was also on a very similar run ahead of the 1962 Open at Royal Troon, having won six titles including the Masters.
Palmer won his seventh title of the year at Royal Troon that year and now Scheffler can replicate the seven-time Major winner’s feat if he manages to win what would also be his seventh of the season this week.
“Yeah, that would be great,” Scheffler said when asked about his opportunity to repeat history with victory at Royal Troon.
Scheffler said he wasn’t aware of the incredible stat posted by Justin Ray: “No. I really do mean that I try to stay off the internet as much as possible. When I’m at home, I like to try to be at home and be present.
“I love the history of the game, and there’s certain things that I know and certain things that I don’t. That was something that for some reason I just never stumbled across. So I had no idea that that was a thing.”
Palmer and Scheffler are the last two players to win six times in a PGA Tour season before July 1.
In 1962, Palmer started his incredible season with victory at the Palm Springs Golf Classic in February, beating Jay Hebert and Gene Littler by three strokes.
He then added wins at the Phoenix Open Invitational, the Masters (his third of four career victories at Augusta National), the Texas Open Invitational, the Tournament of Champions and the Colonial National Invitation. Palmer went on to win another title after his Open triumph.
Last 2 players to win 6 times in a PGA Tour season before July 11962: Arnold Palmer6 wins included the MastersWon The Open at Royal Troon2024: Scottie Scheffler6 wins includes the MastersThe Open is at Royal Troon this weekJuly 16, 2024
Scheffler, on the other hand, has had wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship, the Masters, the RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament and, most recently, the Travelers Championship so far this year.
The 28-year-old is the overwhelming favorite to claim the Claret Jug this week with the bookmakers.
Scheffler hasn’t played since his playoff victory over Tom Kim at the Travelers late last month, and can claim back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour for the third time this year.
Palmer’s 1962 Open victory was his sixth Major title and came when he was 32 years old.
He won the title at Royal Troon by six strokes over Australian Kel Nagle, thanks to rounds of 71, 69, 67 and 69.
