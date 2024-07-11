10 Things You Can’t Take To The Open Championship

The 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club is set to have one of the biggest crowds in the Major’s history, with 250,000 fans expected to visit the venue throughout the week.

The fourth Major of the year is always one of the highlights of the golfing calendar and promises to be a thrilling event for spectators once again this year.

However, fans heading to Royal Troon this year should be warned that there are many things that are prohibited from the grounds.

Here are 10 things you can’t take to The Open at Royal Troon…

Bicycles

While biking is one of the many ways to travel to Royal Troon this year, bicycles aren’t allowed inside the venue, unless authorized by the R&A. If you are traveling by bike to the course, you will have to leave it in the free bicycle parking area. Other types of ride-on equipment like skateboards and skates are also prohibited, except those required as mobility aids by registered persons with mobility impairment.

Fireworks

Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices like explosives, smoke canisters, flares and laser pointers are quite obviously prohibited.

Weapons

Also as you would expect, don’t bring in anything that could be used as a weapon, including firearms, knives, corkscrews and personal protection sprays, like pepper spray. Anything that could be deemed a weapon, in the opinion of the R&A, is prohibited.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drones

Golf content creators will have to leave their drones at home. Any unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) including drones, model aircrafts, kites or similar airborne items aren’t allowed into the venue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Professional Cameras

On a similar note, professional cameras, video cameras and any photographic equipment used for commercial purposes aren’t permitted at The Open. Personal cameras, including phones, are allowed, but no photography of play is permitted on Championship days. Filming of play is prohibited at any time.

Portable Speakers

Unlike LIV Golf, The Open won’t be loud. Any noise producing devices, like portable speakers, air horns, PA systems, megaphones or anything that can be used for amplification or broadcast is prohibited.

Selfie Sticks

Anything that can be used to achieve an elevated viewing position is not allowed at the venue. This includes selfie sticks, ladders, step ladders, boxes, crates (even if it folds) and periscopes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alcohol

Alcoholic beverages aren’t allowed to be brought into Royal Troon. If you would like to drink on the day, alcohol can be purchased at various public catering sites within the venue. The good news is you can take in your own food and drink, just not alcohol. Glass bottles are also prohibited.

Folding Chairs

Lawn or oversized chairs are prohibited at The Open, and so are folding chairs, with the exception of single stem shooting sticks. Any similar seating item deemed inappropriate by the R&A won’t be allowed.

Oversized Bags

Oversized bags deemed inappropriate by the R&A will not be admitted. You can bring small bags or backpacks, but all bags brought into the venue will be subject to search. There will also be a left-luggage facility available for searched bags.