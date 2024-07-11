10 Things You Can’t Take To The Open Championship
Selfie sticks, folding chairs and alcohol are among the many things prohibited from the Open Championship at Royal Troon
The 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club is set to have one of the biggest crowds in the Major’s history, with 250,000 fans expected to visit the venue throughout the week.
The fourth Major of the year is always one of the highlights of the golfing calendar and promises to be a thrilling event for spectators once again this year.
However, fans heading to Royal Troon this year should be warned that there are many things that are prohibited from the grounds.
Here are 10 things you can’t take to The Open at Royal Troon…
Bicycles
While biking is one of the many ways to travel to Royal Troon this year, bicycles aren’t allowed inside the venue, unless authorized by the R&A. If you are traveling by bike to the course, you will have to leave it in the free bicycle parking area. Other types of ride-on equipment like skateboards and skates are also prohibited, except those required as mobility aids by registered persons with mobility impairment.
Fireworks
Fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices like explosives, smoke canisters, flares and laser pointers are quite obviously prohibited.
Weapons
Also as you would expect, don’t bring in anything that could be used as a weapon, including firearms, knives, corkscrews and personal protection sprays, like pepper spray. Anything that could be deemed a weapon, in the opinion of the R&A, is prohibited.
Drones
Golf content creators will have to leave their drones at home. Any unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) including drones, model aircrafts, kites or similar airborne items aren’t allowed into the venue.
Professional Cameras
On a similar note, professional cameras, video cameras and any photographic equipment used for commercial purposes aren’t permitted at The Open. Personal cameras, including phones, are allowed, but no photography of play is permitted on Championship days. Filming of play is prohibited at any time.
Portable Speakers
Unlike LIV Golf, The Open won’t be loud. Any noise producing devices, like portable speakers, air horns, PA systems, megaphones or anything that can be used for amplification or broadcast is prohibited.
Selfie Sticks
Anything that can be used to achieve an elevated viewing position is not allowed at the venue. This includes selfie sticks, ladders, step ladders, boxes, crates (even if it folds) and periscopes.
Alcohol
Alcoholic beverages aren’t allowed to be brought into Royal Troon. If you would like to drink on the day, alcohol can be purchased at various public catering sites within the venue. The good news is you can take in your own food and drink, just not alcohol. Glass bottles are also prohibited.
Folding Chairs
Lawn or oversized chairs are prohibited at The Open, and so are folding chairs, with the exception of single stem shooting sticks. Any similar seating item deemed inappropriate by the R&A won’t be allowed.
Oversized Bags
Oversized bags deemed inappropriate by the R&A will not be admitted. You can bring small bags or backpacks, but all bags brought into the venue will be subject to search. There will also be a left-luggage facility available for searched bags.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
