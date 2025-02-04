‘One Of The Strangest Decisions’ - Padraig Harrington Questions PGA Tour Over Monday Qualifying Change

Back at the end of 2024, the PGA Tour announced a number of changes to its circuit that would take effect in 2026 and, among the changes, there was some controversy.

In the announcement, it was revealed that the Tour would reduce the number of cards available from 125 to 100, as well as the size of tournament fields. What's more, Monday qualifiers for events, which a number of the circuit's current stars have taken part in previously, would be reduced, with just two qualifiers earning spots, not the usual four.

That means, for 2025, we will see a number of Monday qualifiers being played for the very last time and, posting on X/Twitter, three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington has called the move "one of the strangest decisions of the PGA Tour."

Taking place this week is the WM Phoenix Open, one of the biggest and most attended tournaments on the PGA Tour and, on Monday, a number of recognized players took part in the qualifier to try and secure a spot.

Following the conclusion of the event, X/Twitter page @acaseofthegolf1, which tracks and follows every Monday qualifier, posted a picture of the tournament staff with the caption: "This is the amazing @SWSectionPGA. They, and the people before them, have put on the WM Monday Q for 77 years.

"I’m mad for them, I’m mad for the players who won’t have opportunities at a great event any more. Thank you to the section for having me out. And hope that a policy board in the future brings it back."

After the post, Harrington retweeted the photo with a caption of his own, as the World Golf Hall of Famer wrote: "This has to be one of the strangest decisions of @pgatour when it comes to being in the entertainment business. If it was up to me I’d be focusing more on Monday qualifiers.

"There’s a movie script story nearly every week. I’d give the leading qualifier a tv draw and get a tv crew to follow him for the week. I would do this even more so in the signature events. We could have a “tin cup” story any given week. Could you imagine a struggling pro finishing in the top 10 and winning half a million. Nobody would begrudge that payout."

Corey Conners Monday qualified for the Valero Texas Open in 2019, going on to win the tournament that week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many users agreed with Harrington, with one professional commenting: "I Monday qualified and made the cut at Doral in 95. Great way for the local PGA section to make money to fund other events too!!"

Previously, the likes of Corey Conners and Arjun Atwal have Monday qualified for a PGA Tour tournament and gone on to win the very same week. What's more, PGA Tour winners Patrick Reed and Will Zalatoris are just some of the many names who have featured in Monday qualifying tournaments previously.

The main reason for these changes by the PGA Tour is due to the factor of slow play. Some fields will be reduced from 156 to 144, with a plan also in place to reduce field sizes from 132 to 120 if dictated by issues such as daylight.

Among the professionals, there has been mixed response and, one of those who disagrees with the move is Lucas Glover, who listed several ways to improve pace of play on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

Included within Glover's suggestions was the ban of AimPoint, the introduction of lasers and also a ban on honorary observers and sign bearers. Following the suggestions, the US Open winner rounded off his rant with the words: "There's my list at what could have been done before we cut 25 (PGA Tour) cards, and should still be looked at when we do cut these 25 cards."