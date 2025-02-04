‘One Of The Strangest Decisions’ - Padraig Harrington Questions PGA Tour Over Monday Qualifying Change
Harrington has thrown his support behind Monday qualifiers, claiming he would focus on them more, due to the fact 'there’s a movie script story nearly every week'
Back at the end of 2024, the PGA Tour announced a number of changes to its circuit that would take effect in 2026 and, among the changes, there was some controversy.
In the announcement, it was revealed that the Tour would reduce the number of cards available from 125 to 100, as well as the size of tournament fields. What's more, Monday qualifiers for events, which a number of the circuit's current stars have taken part in previously, would be reduced, with just two qualifiers earning spots, not the usual four.
That means, for 2025, we will see a number of Monday qualifiers being played for the very last time and, posting on X/Twitter, three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington has called the move "one of the strangest decisions of the PGA Tour."
This has to be one of the strangest decisions of @pgatour when it comes to being in the entertainment business. If it was up to me I’d be focusing more on Monday qualifiers. There’s a movie script story nearly every week. I’d give the leading qualifier a tv draw and get a tv crew… https://t.co/Og5DI8RcznFebruary 4, 2025
Taking place this week is the WM Phoenix Open, one of the biggest and most attended tournaments on the PGA Tour and, on Monday, a number of recognized players took part in the qualifier to try and secure a spot.
Following the conclusion of the event, X/Twitter page @acaseofthegolf1, which tracks and follows every Monday qualifier, posted a picture of the tournament staff with the caption: "This is the amazing @SWSectionPGA. They, and the people before them, have put on the WM Monday Q for 77 years.
"I’m mad for them, I’m mad for the players who won’t have opportunities at a great event any more. Thank you to the section for having me out. And hope that a policy board in the future brings it back."
After the post, Harrington retweeted the photo with a caption of his own, as the World Golf Hall of Famer wrote: "This has to be one of the strangest decisions of @pgatour when it comes to being in the entertainment business. If it was up to me I’d be focusing more on Monday qualifiers.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"There’s a movie script story nearly every week. I’d give the leading qualifier a tv draw and get a tv crew to follow him for the week. I would do this even more so in the signature events. We could have a “tin cup” story any given week. Could you imagine a struggling pro finishing in the top 10 and winning half a million. Nobody would begrudge that payout."
Many users agreed with Harrington, with one professional commenting: "I Monday qualified and made the cut at Doral in 95. Great way for the local PGA section to make money to fund other events too!!"
Previously, the likes of Corey Conners and Arjun Atwal have Monday qualified for a PGA Tour tournament and gone on to win the very same week. What's more, PGA Tour winners Patrick Reed and Will Zalatoris are just some of the many names who have featured in Monday qualifying tournaments previously.
The main reason for these changes by the PGA Tour is due to the factor of slow play. Some fields will be reduced from 156 to 144, with a plan also in place to reduce field sizes from 132 to 120 if dictated by issues such as daylight.
Among the professionals, there has been mixed response and, one of those who disagrees with the move is Lucas Glover, who listed several ways to improve pace of play on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.
Included within Glover's suggestions was the ban of AimPoint, the introduction of lasers and also a ban on honorary observers and sign bearers. Following the suggestions, the US Open winner rounded off his rant with the words: "There's my list at what could have been done before we cut 25 (PGA Tour) cards, and should still be looked at when we do cut these 25 cards."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'She Was My Biggest Fan' - Tiger Woods Announces Death Of His Mother Kultida
Woods paid tribute to his "biggest fan" and "greatest supporter" who has sadly passed away at the age of 78
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘It Takes Forever’ - Major Winner Calls For AimPoint Ban In Long List Of Ways To Solve PGA Tour Slow Play Problem
Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Lucas Glover laid out several aspects that the PGA Tour could target to help improve the pace of play in its tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘It Takes Forever’ - Major Winner Calls For AimPoint Ban In Long List Of Ways To Solve PGA Tour Slow Play Problem
Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Lucas Glover laid out several aspects that the PGA Tour could target to help improve the pace of play in its tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sponsor Exemptions Revealed For Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational gets underway on the 13th February and, along with the guaranteed starters, multiple sponsor exemptions have been granted to various players
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Amateur Star Luke Clanton Can Secure His PGA Tour Card At The WM Phoenix Open
The World No.1 amateur is just two PGA Tour University Accelerated points away from earning his playing rights
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Shane Lowry Makes $600,000 Final Hole Birdie At Pebble Beach
Although Lowry missed out on a victory at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old made a birdie at the final hole to add $600,000 to his tournament purse winnings
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Calls Out Schedule Hypocrisy From Certain Players In Open Letter To Membership
In a wide-ranging letter to PGA Tour members, Charley Hoffman shared his disappointment at a perceived lack of commitment to the US-based circuit
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
WM Phoenix Open Prize Money Payout 2025
This year's WM Phoenix Open purse has been raised by $400,000 vs 2024's tournament, with the champion taking home over $1.65m
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Shot Of The Year? Cam Davis Pulls Off Stunning Tree Root Escape At Pebble Beach
Having put his second shot into the tree roots at the final hole, Davis produced an outrageous recovery that many claimed is already the shot of the year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Wraps Up 27th PGA Tour Victory At AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The four-time Major winner beat Shane Lowry by two to claim his first Pebble Beach Pro-Am title and 27th on the PGA Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated