‘One Of The Best Five Shots’ Of Rory McIlroy’s Career Honored Ahead Of Return At Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy will have a nice surprise waiting for him at the Renaissance as he returns from his US Open heartbreak at next week's Scottish open
Let's face it, Rory McIlroy will need cheering up when he returns to golfing action following his US Open heartbreak, and a surprise gesture by Scottish Open host the Renaissance Club may just bring a much-needed smile to his face.
McIlroy looked destined to end his decade-long wait for a fifth Major at Pinehurst only for two late short missed putts to cost him a second US Open title.
The 35-year-old raced away from Pinehurst almost before Bryson DeChambeau got his hands on the trophy, and later released a statement saying he was taking a break to get over such a huge disappointment.
After what he described as his toughest day on the golf course, McIlroy wanted to remove himself from the sport until the Genesis Scottish Open, which takes place next week at The Renaissance.
Many wonder how McIlroy will get over letting a Major slip through his fingers, and we'll see just what frame of mind he's in when he returns to North Berwick - which at least holds happy memories for him.
The Northern Irishman won the Scottish Open 12 months ago after pulling out a stunning 2-iron from 202 yards to set-up a birdie on the 18th hole to pip home hero Robert MacIntyre to the title.
McIlroy said the shot "will be one of the five best shots I hit in my entire career" and perhaps returning to the scene of such happy memories will be the perfect way for him to ease his way back into competitive golf.
And he'll also have a permanent reminder of 'that' shot every time he walks down 18 as the club have placed a plaque on the fairway from the very spot to commemorate the effort.
WHAT. A. SHOT.@McIlroyRory leaves 10ft for birdie to win back-to-back Rolex Series events 🤩#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/FMkntQdATsJuly 16, 2023
“We just did it today," said club founder Jerry Sarvadi. "We're going to tell him when he gets here.”
With the final Major of the year coming just a week after the Scottish Open it's McIlroy's last chance to avoid his Major drought stretching into an 11th year - but everything will depend on how he's mentally recovered.
McIlroy has come close before in Majors, notably at The Open at St Andrews in 2022 and at last year's US Open, but this year he had the tournament in his pocket with just a few holes to play.
Winning a Major after a decade is a tall order, winning one after going through such a painful near miss seems near impossible.
McIlroy has proven time and again he can come back from adversity though, and this is the biggest test of his mentally he's had in his stellar career.
Much will depend on how he does on his return, and at least being back in winning surroundings will offer some comfort - and the new plaque adorning the 18th fairway may just offer him the motivation he needs to get right back into the thick of things at Royal Troon.
Spoiler alert: Rory McIlroy to be greeted by a pleasant surprise when he returns to The Renaissance Club for Genesis Scottish Open https://t.co/HqiMsSgPaY pic.twitter.com/tD42dv9aUQJuly 4, 2024
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
