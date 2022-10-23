Olivia Cowan Seals Maiden LET Win At Hero Women’s Indian Open
In her 96th start, Olivia Cowan secured her first Ladies European Tour title by three shots
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
In her 96th attempt, Olivia Cowan finally got a taste of success at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, as she carded a four-under-par final round of 68 for a 13-under tournament total at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.
Prior to the tournament, Cowan had managed 27 top-10 finishes and was visibly emotional during the trophy presentation, as she picked up a three shot win over Amandeep Drall and Caroline Hedwall at the DLF Golf and Country Club.
A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
“I have come close a few times, but I am so happy to get over the line," revealed Cowan. "I love coming here and this is going to be one of my most memorable moments and I will come back again to try and win this trophy again.
"I was quite relaxed, to be honest. The whole weekend I wasn't really thinking of winning this time. I just wanted to go out there and have a good mindset and just play good golf. I was playing good golf so I just decided to trust that and come out today and just see what happens."
Cowan went into the final round one-shot behind home favourite Drall, but a birdie at the 11th for Hedwall and a birdie at the 12th for Cowan meant there was a three-way tie at the top with a playoff looking inevitable.
However, the turning point came at the 15th when Cowan holed a birdie putt and Drall dropped a shot on the same hole. With the sole-lead, Cowan solidified her maiden win with a birdie on the 17th to move two clear of the chasing pack and, heading down the 18th, memories of her last contention on a Sunday appeared to be obsolete, but that wasn’t the case according to Cowan.
“I was aware of what can happen even on the last hole,” she said with a smile. “In the morning before the start, I knew I had a chance because I was only one back but, on the course, I was not comfortable or sure until the end, because anything can happen. And I do remember what happened to Christine Wolf (in 2018). Maybe after the birdie on 17th, I felt I could win, but on this course nothing is for sure.”
Home favourite, Drall, secured her best ever finish on the LET and was satisfied with her week’s efforts, having provided the home crowd with hope of a second Indian winner of the event after Aditi Ashok in 2016.
“I am pleased with the performance, even though I did not win," she stated. "I felt that the putts on 12th and 13th, the first from seven feet and the other from nine feet were crucial. If they had fallen, I would have got the momentum, but overall, I am happy the way I held out and this should improve my ranking and get me more events.”
Cieran joined the Golf Monthly team having previously written for other digital outlets like Reach PLC and Northern Golfer. After studying Journalism at Northumbria University, Cieran went on to complete an MA at the University of Sunderland. A big golf fan, he currently plays at Blyth Golf Club, where he holds a handicap of 8. Citing his favorite golfer as Tiger Woods, Cieran regards himself as the best snap hooker of a ball in the North of England.
-
-
World No.1 Amateur Makes History At The Japan Open
Taiga Semikawa became the first amateur to win the tournament in its 95 year history
By Cieran Faulder • Published
-
'There Was Carnage' - College Event Cancelled At Whistling Straits Following Savage Conditions
A college event at Whistling Straits had to be cancelled due to the brutal conditions, with one player stating 'there was carnage'
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Lydia Ko Surges To BMW Ladies Championship Victory
It was an emotional win for Ko as she picked up her first tournament victory in her country of birth
By Cieran Faulder • Published
-
LPGA Tour Player Makes Hole-In-One In Final Ever Tournament
In her final ever event, Na Yeon Choi made a stunning ace at the BMW Ladies Championship
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
BMW Ladies Championship Preview, Field And Prize Money
The LPGA Tour is in Korea for the third edition of the BMW Ladies Championship. Here is who's playing and how much money is up for grabs
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Lexi Thompson Secures Dominant Victory At Aramco Team Series New York
Thompson fired a final round 69 to claim a three shot win and her first title since 2019
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Aramco Team Series New York Field, Preview And Prize Money
Some of the world's best players are in the field for the fifth of the year's unique tournaments in New York
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Young Ukrainian Players Visit St Andrews
The players were invited to the Home of Golf as part of the Project Ukraine golf camp
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Jodi Ewart-Shadoff Claims First LPGA Tour Title At 246th Attempt
At the LPGA Mediheal Championship, Ewart-Shadoff became an LPGA Tour winner for the very first time
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'They Need To Cut Them' - Kang Slates Greens At Mediheal Championship
Kang appeared to be frustrated following the third round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship, as she blasted the speed of the greens
By Cieran Faulder • Published