Olivia Cowan Seals Maiden LET Win At Hero Women's Indian Open

In her 96th start, Olivia Cowan secured her first Ladies European Tour title by three shots

Cowan looks on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Cieran Faulder
By Cieran Faulder
published

In her 96th attempt, Olivia Cowan finally got a taste of success at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, as she carded a four-under-par final round of 68 for a 13-under tournament total at the Hero Women’s Indian Open.

Prior to the tournament, Cowan had managed 27 top-10 finishes and was visibly emotional during the trophy presentation, as she picked up a three shot win over Amandeep Drall and Caroline Hedwall at the DLF Golf and Country Club. 

“I have come close a few times, but I am so happy to get over the line," revealed Cowan. "I love coming here and this is going to be one of my most memorable moments and I will come back again to try and win this trophy again.

"I was quite relaxed, to be honest. The whole weekend I wasn't really thinking of winning this time. I just wanted to go out there and have a good mindset and just play good golf. I was playing good golf so I just decided to trust that and come out today and just see what happens." 

Cowan went into the final round one-shot behind home favourite Drall, but a birdie at the 11th for Hedwall and a birdie at the 12th for Cowan meant there was a three-way tie at the top with a playoff looking inevitable.

Olivia Cowan hitting a tee shot

Cowan also recently secured her LPGA Tour card

(Image credit: Getty )

However, the turning point came at the 15th when Cowan holed a birdie putt and Drall dropped a shot on the same hole. With the sole-lead, Cowan solidified her maiden win with a birdie on the 17th to move two clear of the chasing pack and, heading down the 18th, memories of her last contention on a Sunday appeared to be obsolete, but that wasn’t the case according to Cowan.

“I was aware of what can happen even on the last hole,” she said with a smile. “In the morning before the start, I knew I had a chance because I was only one back but, on the course, I was not comfortable or sure until the end, because anything can happen. And I do remember what happened to Christine Wolf (in 2018). Maybe after the birdie on 17th, I felt I could win, but on this course nothing is for sure.” 

Home favourite, Drall, secured her best ever finish on the LET and was satisfied with her week’s efforts, having provided the home crowd with hope of a second Indian winner of the event after Aditi Ashok in 2016.  

“I am pleased with the performance, even though I did not win," she stated. "I felt that the putts on 12th and 13th, the first from seven feet and the other from nine feet were crucial. If they had fallen, I would have got the momentum, but overall, I am happy the way I held out and this should improve my ranking and get me more events.”

