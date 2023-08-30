'No Surprises There' - Rahm Reacts To USA Ryder Cup Picks
Jon Rahm says there were no surprises in Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup wildcard selections, with the only question being over Sam Burns' selection
Jon Rahm said there was “no surprises” in Zach Johnson’s Ryder Cup picks to complete his Team USA side to take on Europe in Rome.
The Spaniard will be one of Luke Donald’s leading lights at Marco Simone Golf Club, and says that he could have named 11 of the side he’d be facing even before Zach Johnson made his six picks.
Justin Thomas’ selection has created the most headlines, but Rahm was not surprised one bit by his inclusion, with instead the choice of Sam Burns being the only one worth debating.
“I’m assuming Justin Thomas got picked, that’s what people are maybe trying to create a buzz about,” Rahm told Golf.com’s James Colgan as he reacted live to Johnson’s wildcards.
Rahm was taken through the selection as they happened during his interview with Golf.com, and said he could have named five of the six wildcards before they were revealed.
And Thomas was not the one he had any doubt over, with instead Burns getting the nod over the likes of Keegan Bradley, Lucas Glover and Cameron Young being the big news.
Rahm was not overly surprised Burns got the captain’s pick, even though a few other players also had solid claims.
“I mean, there’s no surprises there,” Rahm added. “I would have been able to tell you 11, that 12 spot was maybe between three players. You could make an argument for each one.
“I’m not surprised that Sam got picked, he’s been playing great the last few years. Maybe not his best year this year but he did win the Match Play though.”
Rahm now knows who he’ll be up against, but does not yet know who he will be playing with as Donald does not name his wildcards until after the Omega European Open this week.
