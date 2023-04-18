New London Airlinks Public Golf Course Opening Next Month

A new 18-hole golf course inspired by the links courses of Scotland is set to open next month just minutes from London Heathrow Airport.

London Airlinks Golf Course is ready to open its doors on 15th May where golfers can experience 18 holes as well as a 25-bay floodlit Toptracer range following a multi-million pound investment.

The property is managed by Glendale Golf, which now has seven golf courses, with London Airlinks built on the site of Heston Aerodrome, which was actually London's main airport until Heathrow opened in 1946. It is a 'links' course with dunes, water and views of London's iconic landmarks. It measures 5314 yards with a par of 68.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: London Airlinks) (Image credit: London Airlinks) (Image credit: London Airlinks)

The course and Toptracer range will be open to the public as a pay and play facility, and there will be a 'a flexible Loyaltee™ membership plan' available. The peak green fee is £37 when booked on-site on a weekend or bank holiday, with cheaper rates available when booking online. An online twilight rate is just £20 for example.

London Airlinks is also set to feature a family-friendly clubhouse, with food and drink served daily.

Jon Dummett, Head of Golf at Glendale Golf, said: “After eight years in the making, we’re incredibly excited to be opening London Airlinks Golf Course and bringing the drama of links golf to the city, making it a must-visit golfing destination.

“Links courses can be notoriously tough to play, but with London Airlinks we’ve ensured the course design is suitable for golfers of all abilities, and we can’t wait to welcome newcomers, novices and golf enthusiasts of all levels to the new course and premium Toptracer Range next month.”

Take a virtual tour of the new London Airlinks golf course (opens in new tab)