'My Friends Were Without A Job For Almost 18 Months' - Lahiri Praises LIV Asian Tour Investment

Anirban Lahiri has welcomed LIV Golf’s investment in the Asian Tour, saying that the timing is perfect as the region emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Saudi-funded organisation is investing $300m in the Tour over the next decade, including the International Series, and the Indian, who is teeing it up in LIV Golf’s Asian debut at Stonehill in Bangkok this week, explained the injection of cash is much-needed. He said: “You look at where the Asian Tour was post-Covid. I know a lot of my friends who play on the Asian Tour were without a job for almost 18 months. Asia being such a strong economic region in the world, the professional golf industry hasn't quite reflected that. I think this investment into the Asian Tour is necessary, and it's timely, because there's a lot of potential.”

Lahiri then expanded on that untapped potential in the Asian market, explaining that the knock-on effect could be significant. He said: “There's so many golfers. Golf is huge, even in terms of tourism, in terms of a lot of these countries and how the economies work. I think in so many ways, golf is integral and important to this region, and this investment is going to do a lot for right across the industry, not just for the professional golfers, also for all the affiliated industries.

"It's also going to grow how many people watch the game, how many people come out, how many kids get exposed, how many parents say, ‘Oh, I want my son or daughter to play golf’, or, ‘I want to grow up and be like Kevin [Na], I want to grow up and be like all the guys who are here this week.’”

LIV Golf’s initial investment in the Asian Tour was announced last November, and since then, the International Series has launched, with prize money of between $1.5m and $2m in its four events so far. Not only that, but one of LIV Golf’s most high-profile players, Patrick Reed, has already competed in the International Series, with more LIV Golf players expected follow suit next year.

With LIV Golf’s plans to expand to a 14-tournament League and incorporate more events in Asia, Lahiri thinks the continued investment can only bring positive things to the continent. He said: “I think it's timely, it was necessary, and I'm very glad and grateful that it's come when it's come because I know the Asian Tour and the region needed it. I think it's fantastic and it can only get better and grow from here in every which way.”