Multiple Major Champion And Former World No.1 Announces Retirement Aged 33
So Yeon Ryu has announced her retirement after 17 years as a professional, where she won over 20 times including two Majors
So Yeon Ryu has announced she will be retiring from professional golf after next month's Chevron Championship.
The 33-year-old Korean revealed the decision on social media, which she described as "one of the most significant decisions" of her life.
Ryu turned professional as a teenager in 2007 after winning gold in the individual and team events at the 2006 Asian Games. She then went on to win more than 20 titles in the pro ranks including the 2011 US Women's Open and 2017 ANA Inspiration (now the Chevron Championship).
Both of her Major wins came via playoffs. She defeated compatriot Hee Kyung Seo at the 2011 US Open over three holes and then took down Lexi Thompson at the 2017 ANA Inspiration with a birdie on the 1st extra hole, after the American received a controversial four stroke penalty during the final round.
Ryu won six times on the LPGA Tour and ten times on the LPGA of Korea, and spent 19 weeks atop the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings between June and November 2017. She was also Rolex Player of the Year and won the Annika Major Award in 2017.
"I am so grateful that I could do what I loved to do, day in and day out, and even make a career out of it," she said. "I am not going to lie; I had some hard patches, but despite some of the challenges, I truly enjoyed it all."
A post shared by 유소연,골퍼 /Soyeon Ryu, Golfer (@1soyeonryu)
A photo posted by on
So Yeon Ryu's retirement announcement:
"Hello everyone, Soyeon Ryu here.
I wanted to share one of the most significant decisions in my life with all of you today. Sadly, the Chevron Championship will be my last game on the LPGA tour.
After deciding to retire, I spent much time looking back on my career. So many memories came flooding back, and I felt so many emotions. But the more I thought about it, the more I was thankful for so many things. I am so grateful that I could do what I loved to do, day in and day out, and even make a career out of it. I am not going to lie; I had some hard patches, but despite some of the challenges, I truly enjoyed it all. And more than anything, I feel incredibly grateful for the love and support I've received from all of you throughout my career.
People often say, "Golf is life," and I couldn't agree more. I've learned so much through this game: patience, respect for others, endurance, and much more. Golf has taught me so many lessons. Now, I want to do something to make this sport even better. So, I hope you continue supporting me in the next chapter of my life.
I'm looking forward to giving a big hug to all of my friends on tour soon. I sincerely appreciate all of your love and support throughout the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll see you guys in Houston. ;)"
