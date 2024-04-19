Montgomerie To Play Host For PGA Seniors Championship At Trump International
Colin Montgomerie has signed up for hosting duties at this summer's Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links in Aberdeen
European golfing legend Colin Montgomerie will serve as tournament host for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links this year.
The eight-time European Tour No.1 and victorious 2010 Ryder Cup captain will be on hosting duties for the Legends Tour's premier event when it returns to the Aberdeenshire venue at the end of July.
Peter Baker won the 2023 event at the same venue by six shots, and there will be another stellar field of legends taking up the challenge as the tournament returns to Trump International.
And having a genuine legend of European golf such as Montgomerie as the headline host gives it an extra gloss.
“I am thrilled and honoured to have become a host on the Legends Tour," said Montgomerie about hosting the event from 31 July-4 August.
"Over 50’s golf brings together some great friendships and great competitiveness too, it is something I am immensely proud to be a part of.
“The strength of the Legends Tour comes from the players, and it is great to see how it has grown as a Tour over recent years since Ryan Howsam got involved.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“To be hosting the oldest Senior championship in Europe is a distinct privilege. The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship promises to be a fantastic event again this year, with it returning to Trump International Golf Links.
"The facilities are superb, and the course is incredible. It will provide a great test for the players, while displaying a stunning spectacle for those watching on.
“I cannot wait for the tournament week, where I will be doing my best to be a good host, while also focussing on competing against a very strong field.”
WATCH: Colin Montgomerie announced as host of the Legends Tour's flagship event - the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links, Scotland.#euLegendsTour #Monty #SPGASC pic.twitter.com/jrpuxXEriiApril 18, 2024
Phil Harrison, CEO of the Legends Tour, added: “Colin Montgomerie is a name synonymous with European golf and the success it has enjoyed over the past forty years.
"We are delighted to have Colin on board as a host on the Legends Tour as we look to take it to the next level and continue our growth over the past four years.
"Having a marquee name to host our flagship event makes things extra special. The Staysure PGA Senior Championship is a week which all our members want to be a part of.
"The return to Trump International Golf Links where we enjoyed such a great event in 2023 and now with Colin hosting makes it a week to savour this summer.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
A Scheffler Shank! Watch The World No.1 Prove That He Is Human After All
Scottie Scheffler proved he is only human as he hit a shank out of a bunker at the RBC Heritage in his first round after winning The Masters
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rickie Fowler To Complete Family Fourball With Announcement Of Second Child On The Way
Rickie Fowler and wife Allison will welcome their second child in August this year, the couple announced in a Masters-themed social media post
By Paul Higham Published