Montgomerie To Play Host For PGA Seniors Championship At Trump International

European golfing legend Colin Montgomerie will serve as tournament host for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links this year.

The eight-time European Tour No.1 and victorious 2010 Ryder Cup captain will be on hosting duties for the Legends Tour's premier event when it returns to the Aberdeenshire venue at the end of July.

Peter Baker won the 2023 event at the same venue by six shots, and there will be another stellar field of legends taking up the challenge as the tournament returns to Trump International.

And having a genuine legend of European golf such as Montgomerie as the headline host gives it an extra gloss.

“I am thrilled and honoured to have become a host on the Legends Tour," said Montgomerie about hosting the event from 31 July-4 August.

"Over 50’s golf brings together some great friendships and great competitiveness too, it is something I am immensely proud to be a part of.

“The strength of the Legends Tour comes from the players, and it is great to see how it has grown as a Tour over recent years since Ryan Howsam got involved.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“To be hosting the oldest Senior championship in Europe is a distinct privilege. The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship promises to be a fantastic event again this year, with it returning to Trump International Golf Links.

"The facilities are superb, and the course is incredible. It will provide a great test for the players, while displaying a stunning spectacle for those watching on.

“I cannot wait for the tournament week, where I will be doing my best to be a good host, while also focussing on competing against a very strong field.”

WATCH: Colin Montgomerie announced as host of the Legends Tour's flagship event - the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links, Scotland.#euLegendsTour #Monty #SPGASC pic.twitter.com/jrpuxXEriiApril 18, 2024 See more

Phil Harrison, CEO of the Legends Tour, added: “Colin Montgomerie is a name synonymous with European golf and the success it has enjoyed over the past forty years.

"We are delighted to have Colin on board as a host on the Legends Tour as we look to take it to the next level and continue our growth over the past four years.

"Having a marquee name to host our flagship event makes things extra special. The Staysure PGA Senior Championship is a week which all our members want to be a part of.

"The return to Trump International Golf Links where we enjoyed such a great event in 2023 and now with Colin hosting makes it a week to savour this summer.”