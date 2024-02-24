Mexico Open Round Three Tee Times

The Mexico Open has reached the third round, with Tony Finau poised for a weekend charge as the defending champion looks to hunt down a quartet of leaders.

A four-under-par second round - featuring two eagles - leaves Finau just inside the top ten on -6 but five shots back of the leading four.

Matt Wallace claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship last year and leads the way in Mexico alongside Alvaro Ortiz, Jake Knapp and Sami Valimaki on -11.

Valimaki, who only got his Tour for the first time at the start of this season, would become the first Finish player to ever win on Tour and is right in contention after another steady round on Friday.

Valimaki and Wallace get underway at 1.45pm ET (6.45pm GMT), while Ortiz and Knapp tee off ten minutes earlier at 1.35pm ET (6.35pm GMT). Ortiz has pedigree in this event having won the tournament in 2021 before it was an official PGA Tour event.

South Africa's Eick van Rooyen sits just won shot back of the leaders at -10, while Andrew Novak and Mark Hubbard sit two shots further back on -8.

Below are the tee times for round three of the Mexico Open.

Mexico Open Round Three

Mexico Open Tee Times - ET (GMT)

8.25am (1.25pm): Ryo Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune 8.34am (1.34pm): Ryan McCormick, Stuart Macdonald

Ryan McCormick, Stuart Macdonald 8.43am (1.43pm): Troy Merritt, Victor Perez

Troy Merritt, Victor Perez 8.52am (1.52pm): Martin Trainer, Harry Hall

Martin Trainer, Harry Hall 9.01am (2.01pm): Trace Crowe, Maverick McNealy

Trace Crowe, Maverick McNealy 9.10am (2.10pm): Parker Coody, Erik Barnes

Parker Coody, Erik Barnes 9.19am (2.19pm): James Hahn, MJ Daffue

James Hahn, MJ Daffue 9.28am (2.28pm): Chad Ramey, Davis Thompson

Chad Ramey, Davis Thompson 9.37am (2.37pm): Wilson Furr, Garrick Higgo

Wilson Furr, Garrick Higgo 9.46am (2.46pm): Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg

Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg 9.55am (2.55pm): Austin Eckroat, Hayden Springer

Austin Eckroat, Hayden Springer 10.05am (3.05pm): Cristobal Del Solar, Jhonattan Vegas

Cristobal Del Solar, Jhonattan Vegas 10.15am (3.15pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Padraig Harrington

Nicolai Hojgaard, Padraig Harrington 10.25am (3.25pm): Doug Ghim, Brandon Wu

Doug Ghim, Brandon Wu 10.35am (3.35pm): Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips

Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips 10.45am (3.45pm): Aaron Rai, Austin Smotherman

Aaron Rai, Austin Smotherman 10.55am (3.55pm): CT Pan, Ryan Palmer

CT Pan, Ryan Palmer 11.05am (4.05pm): Aaran Baddeley, Carson Young

Aaran Baddeley, Carson Young 11.15am (4.15m): Jorge Campillo, Robert MacIntyre

Jorge Campillo, Robert MacIntyre 11.30am (4.30pm): Rafael Campos, Cameron Champ

Rafael Campos, Cameron Champ 11.40am (4.40pm): Henrik Norlander, Thorbjorn Oleson

Henrik Norlander, Thorbjorn Oleson 11.50am (4.50pm): Justin Lower, Tony Finau

Justin Lower, Tony Finau 12pm (5pm): Santiago De la Fuente, Robby Shelton

Santiago De la Fuente, Robby Shelton 12.10pm (5.10pm): Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty

Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty 12.20pm (5.20pm): Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan

Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan 12.30m (5.30pm): Nico Echavarria, Chesson Hadley

Nico Echavarria, Chesson Hadley 12.40pm (5.40pm): Dylan Wu, Emiliano Grillo

Dylan Wu, Emiliano Grillo 12.50pm (5.50pm): Ryan Moore, Lanto Griffin

Ryan Moore, Lanto Griffin 1.05pm (6.05pm): Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger 1.15pm (6.15pm): Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim

Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim 1.25m (6.25pm): Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Novak

Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Novak 1.35pm (6.35pm): Alvaro Ortiz, Jake Knapp

Alvaro Ortiz, Jake Knapp 1.45pm (6.45pm): Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki

How To Watch The Mexico Open In The US

All times ET

Saturday 24 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 25 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Mexico Open In The UK

All times GMT

Saturday 24 February: 2.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday 25 February: 2.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)