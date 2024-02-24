Mexico Open Round Three Tee Times
The Mexico Open has reached the third round, with Tony Finau poised for a weekend charge as the defending champion looks to hunt down a quartet of leaders.
A four-under-par second round - featuring two eagles - leaves Finau just inside the top ten on -6 but five shots back of the leading four.
Matt Wallace claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship last year and leads the way in Mexico alongside Alvaro Ortiz, Jake Knapp and Sami Valimaki on -11.
Valimaki, who only got his Tour for the first time at the start of this season, would become the first Finish player to ever win on Tour and is right in contention after another steady round on Friday.
Valimaki and Wallace get underway at 1.45pm ET (6.45pm GMT), while Ortiz and Knapp tee off ten minutes earlier at 1.35pm ET (6.35pm GMT). Ortiz has pedigree in this event having won the tournament in 2021 before it was an official PGA Tour event.
South Africa's Eick van Rooyen sits just won shot back of the leaders at -10, while Andrew Novak and Mark Hubbard sit two shots further back on -8.
Below are the tee times for round three of the Mexico Open.
Mexico Open Round Three
Mexico Open Tee Times - ET (GMT)
- 8.25am (1.25pm): Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.34am (1.34pm): Ryan McCormick, Stuart Macdonald
- 8.43am (1.43pm): Troy Merritt, Victor Perez
- 8.52am (1.52pm): Martin Trainer, Harry Hall
- 9.01am (2.01pm): Trace Crowe, Maverick McNealy
- 9.10am (2.10pm): Parker Coody, Erik Barnes
- 9.19am (2.19pm): James Hahn, MJ Daffue
- 9.28am (2.28pm): Chad Ramey, Davis Thompson
- 9.37am (2.37pm): Wilson Furr, Garrick Higgo
- 9.46am (2.46pm): Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg
- 9.55am (2.55pm): Austin Eckroat, Hayden Springer
- 10.05am (3.05pm): Cristobal Del Solar, Jhonattan Vegas
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Padraig Harrington
- 10.25am (3.25pm): Doug Ghim, Brandon Wu
- 10.35am (3.35pm): Ben Silverman, Chandler Phillips
- 10.45am (3.45pm): Aaron Rai, Austin Smotherman
- 10.55am (3.55pm): CT Pan, Ryan Palmer
- 11.05am (4.05pm): Aaran Baddeley, Carson Young
- 11.15am (4.15m): Jorge Campillo, Robert MacIntyre
- 11.30am (4.30pm): Rafael Campos, Cameron Champ
- 11.40am (4.40pm): Henrik Norlander, Thorbjorn Oleson
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Justin Lower, Tony Finau
- 12pm (5pm): Santiago De la Fuente, Robby Shelton
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Jimmy Stanger, Kevin Dougherty
- 12.20pm (5.20pm): Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan
- 12.30m (5.30pm): Nico Echavarria, Chesson Hadley
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Dylan Wu, Emiliano Grillo
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Ryan Moore, Lanto Griffin
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger
- 1.15pm (6.15pm): Mark Hubbard, Chan Kim
- 1.25m (6.25pm): Erik van Rooyen, Andrew Novak
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Alvaro Ortiz, Jake Knapp
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki
How To Watch The Mexico Open In The US
All times ET
Saturday 24 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 25 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Mexico Open In The UK
All times GMT
Saturday 24 February: 2.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 25 February: 2.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 6.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
