Max Homa Weighs In On LIV World Ranking Points Issue

The American explains his stance on LIV Golf’s effort to be granted Official World Golf Ranking Points

Max Homa looks on during a 2022 Presidents Cup practice round at Quail Hollow
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

Max Homa makes his first appearance in the Presidents Cup this week representing the USA. However, before he turns his attention to the matter at hand at Quail Hollow, the 31-year-old offered his opinion on the ongoing saga of whether LIV Golf should be granted Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Fifty LIV Golf players have signed a letter to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson urging a decision on the matter amid reports that the Saudi-backed organisation is getting agitated over its slow progress. However, Homa said he thinks due process should be followed. He said: “I think it's up to the OWGR. I don't think it's up to an opinion. I was thinking about this the other day. If us four went out, and we're four very good golfers, we went out and played, that's four great golfers. We've got 48 of them in my home club, and I put on a golf tournament, do we get World Ranking points?

“If the OWGR decides they get World Ranking points that's great. I have no problem with them getting ranking points. To my eye, it seems like they should get World Ranking points. You can't just say we should get them. You can't just say, as I read on Instagram, the number one and two best players in the world competed against each other, great. That's what the thing's for.”

The issue over OWGR points is vital for LIV Golf players because without them, players will gradually slip down the World Rankings, which will impact their ability to play in future Majors. That’s something Homa hopes is rectified in their favour. He said: "I hope for them that it does go through and they get World Ranking points. It seems like if 48 great golfers play in tournament, week in and week out, to my eye, should get points. But there is a criteria. That's how the world works.”

As for Homa, his OWGR has never looked healthier. Following his win in the Fortinet Championship in the PGA Tour’s season opener, the American has risen to a career-high World No.16. However, he insists his focus is now on helping the USA retain the Presidents Cup. He said: “I get to hang out with Jordan [Spieth] and Scottie [Scheffler] and Justin [Thomas] and Sam [Burns] and all the guys, you know. Kind of brings me back to what you should be doing. I'm still very happy about what happened on Sunday, but I'm very much engulfed in what we're doing.”

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Freelance Staff Writer

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.