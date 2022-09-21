Max Homa Weighs In On LIV World Ranking Points Issue

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Max Homa makes his first appearance in the Presidents Cup this week representing the USA. However, before he turns his attention to the matter at hand at Quail Hollow, the 31-year-old offered his opinion on the ongoing saga of whether LIV Golf should be granted Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

Fifty LIV Golf players have signed a letter to OWGR chairman Peter Dawson urging a decision on the matter amid reports that the Saudi-backed organisation is getting agitated over its slow progress. However, Homa said he thinks due process should be followed. He said: “I think it's up to the OWGR. I don't think it's up to an opinion. I was thinking about this the other day. If us four went out, and we're four very good golfers, we went out and played, that's four great golfers. We've got 48 of them in my home club, and I put on a golf tournament, do we get World Ranking points?

“If the OWGR decides they get World Ranking points that's great. I have no problem with them getting ranking points. To my eye, it seems like they should get World Ranking points. You can't just say we should get them. You can't just say, as I read on Instagram, the number one and two best players in the world competed against each other, great. That's what the thing's for.”

The issue over OWGR points is vital for LIV Golf players because without them, players will gradually slip down the World Rankings, which will impact their ability to play in future Majors. That’s something Homa hopes is rectified in their favour. He said: "I hope for them that it does go through and they get World Ranking points. It seems like if 48 great golfers play in tournament, week in and week out, to my eye, should get points. But there is a criteria. That's how the world works.”

As for Homa, his OWGR has never looked healthier. Following his win in the Fortinet Championship in the PGA Tour’s season opener, the American has risen to a career-high World No.16. However, he insists his focus is now on helping the USA retain the Presidents Cup. He said: “I get to hang out with Jordan [Spieth] and Scottie [Scheffler] and Justin [Thomas] and Sam [Burns] and all the guys, you know. Kind of brings me back to what you should be doing. I'm still very happy about what happened on Sunday, but I'm very much engulfed in what we're doing.”