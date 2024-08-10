Mariajo Uribe Ends Professional Career With Eagle On Final Hole At Olympics

Mariajo Uribe had been threatening something special at the Olympics all week as she made her final professional appearance - and she delivered it on the very last hole.

The Colombian had been in the running for a medal heading into the final round. That dream faded not long into Saturday’s play, when she made three bogeys and a double bogey in her first seven holes.

However, if it seemed as though Uribe’s professional career was to end in something of a whimper after what had been a generally excellent tournament for one of the outsiders heading into the event, she had other ideas when, on the par 5 18th at Le Golf National, she made an eagle to sign off her competitive career in style.

Uribe didn’t put a foot wrong after teeing it up on the 18th, finding the middle of the fairway with her opening shot before placing her second over the water and within six feet of the hole. With one putt standing between Uribe and a memory she would take with her long into her retirement, she made no mistake, completing her round of 73 with her first eagle of the tournament.

Mariajo Uribe finished four-under for the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

That left Uribe on four-under for the tournament after four days that can give her huge satisfaction as she bids farewell to a professional career that began in 2009.

Since then, she has claimed two wins, first with the unofficial LPGA Tour event the HSBC Brazil Cup in 2011 and secondly with the Women’s NSW Open on the WPGA Tour Australasia earlier this year.

During the latter event she confirmed her plans to retire after the Olympics, saying: "This is my last year. I am retiring after the Paris Olympics. I just need to make points. This week I was not going to get in the LPGA, so I might as well come here and play, make sure I get a few tournaments in. I love coming to Australia, so it’s nice to come, play some good golf.”

She certainly achieved her ambition that week and, when she reflects on her time at the Olympics she will surely see her effort as a job well done, particularly given her stunning finale on the 72nd hole.