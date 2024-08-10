Mariajo Uribe Ends Professional Career With Eagle On Final Hole At Olympics

The Colombian made an eagle on the par-5 18th at Le Golf National as she brought an end to her professional career in style

Mariajo Uribe at the Olympics
(Image credit: Getty Images/X @LETGolf)
Mike Hall
By
published

Mariajo Uribe had been threatening something special at the Olympics all week as she made her final professional appearance - and she delivered it on the very last hole.

The Colombian had been in the running for a medal heading into the final round. That dream faded not long into Saturday’s play, when she made three bogeys and a double bogey in her first seven holes. 

However, if it seemed as though Uribe’s professional career was to end in something of a whimper after what had been a generally excellent tournament for one of the outsiders heading into the event, she had other ideas when, on the par 5 18th at Le Golf National, she made an eagle to sign off her competitive career in style.

Uribe didn’t put a foot wrong after teeing it up on the 18th, finding the middle of the fairway with her opening shot before placing her second over the water and within six feet of the hole. With one putt standing between Uribe and a memory she would take with her long into her retirement, she made no mistake, completing her round of 73 with her first eagle of the tournament.

Mariajo Uribe takes a shot at the Olympics

Mariajo Uribe finished four-under for the tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That left Uribe on four-under for the tournament after four days that can give her huge satisfaction as she bids farewell to a professional career that began in 2009.

Since then, she has claimed two wins, first with the unofficial LPGA Tour event the HSBC Brazil Cup in 2011 and secondly with the Women’s NSW Open on the WPGA Tour Australasia earlier this year.

During the latter event she confirmed her plans to retire after the Olympics, saying: "This is my last year. I am retiring after the Paris Olympics. I just need to make points. This week I was not going to get in the LPGA, so I might as well come here and play, make sure I get a few tournaments in. I love coming to Australia, so it’s nice to come, play some good golf.”

She certainly achieved her ambition that week and, when she reflects on her time at the Olympics she will surely see her effort as a job well done, particularly given her stunning finale on the 72nd hole.

Topics
Women's Golf
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
