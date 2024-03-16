The Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Xander Schauffele Birdies Three Of First Six Holes to Cut Wyndham Clark's Lead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark's imperious form has continued at The Players Championship, with the American carding two rounds of 65 to sit four clear at the halfway stage.

Clark, who has had three massive wins in the past 12 months, including the US Open, has missed just a handful of greens throughout the first 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass, with the 30-year-old leading Nick Taylor and Xander Schauffele at 14-under-par.

Along with Taylor and Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick is in the chasing pack, with the Englishman sat at nine-under, whilst World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is at eight-under, but was spotted suffering with neck pain during his second round on Friday.

Amongst the early starters, we have seen there are scores out there, with Sam Burns carding a seven-under-par 65 to vault up the leaderboard. Along with Burns, Aaron Rai has also gone low on Saturday to jump up the board, with an intriguing day in place at TPC Sawgrass.

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

-15 CLARK

SCHAUFFELE -10 ABERG, HARMAN, McNEALY





