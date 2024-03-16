The Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Xander Schauffele Birdies Three Of First Six Holes to Cut Wyndham Clark's Lead

Wyndham Clark's imperious form has continued at The Players Championship, with the American carding two rounds of 65 to sit four clear at the halfway stage.
Clark, who has had three massive wins in the past 12 months, including the US Open, has missed just a handful of greens throughout the first 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass, with the 30-year-old leading Nick Taylor and Xander Schauffele at 14-under-par.
Along with Taylor and Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick is in the chasing pack, with the Englishman sat at nine-under, whilst World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is at eight-under, but was spotted suffering with neck pain during his second round on Friday.
Amongst the early starters, we have seen there are scores out there, with Sam Burns carding a seven-under-par 65 to vault up the leaderboard. Along with Burns, Aaron Rai has also gone low on Saturday to jump up the board, with an intriguing day in place at TPC Sawgrass.
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
- -15 CLARK
- -13 SCHAUFFELE
- -10 ABERG, HARMAN, McNEALY
Updates from:
SCHAUFFELE CONTINUES TO IMPRESS AFTER FAST START
Schauffele has four top tens already in 2024 and is looking very classy and composed here after three birdies in his first six holes. He has followed that up with another straight drive on to the seventh fairway to keep up the pressure on Clark, who is two shots ahead.
TOP TWO BOTH IN DECENT SHAPE OFF TEE AT SIXTH
Clark and Schauffele have both found the fairway off the sixth tee as they bid to pick up another shot on the field. They have both since found the green in regulation and are matching each other shot for shot at the moment as Schauffele notching his third birdie.
XANDER SCHAUFFELE EYES EIGHTH CAREER WIN ON PGA TOUR
Schauffele is putting Clark under pressure after two birdies in his opening four holes. He has had a look at every hole so far and is on to the par four fifth in regulation , 41 feet away. But Clark has responded by putting his approach from 179 yards to nine foot before the pair settle for 4s.
SOME ERRANT SHOTS FROM LEADER WILL GIVE PACK HOPE
Clark produces a deft chip and putt to save par on the par four fourth after his 101-yard approach with a wedge rolled back into the rough but his lead is now only three shots after Schauffele rolls in his second birdie in four holes to get to -12.
Second birdie of the day 🐦@XSchauffele is three shots back @THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/nGzjU3YlpzMarch 16, 2024
CLARK FINDS GREEN AT PAR 3 THIRD
Clark has just fired an eight iron into the par three third with a 184-yard shot to 19 feet as both he and Schauffele made par.
SCHAUFFELE'S BIRDIE AT SECOND CUTS LEAD
Xander Schauffele moves to -1 for the day with a birdie at the par 5 second to trim Clark's lead by a shot to four as the leader has to settle for a 5.
CLARK MISSES SECOND FAIRWAY TOO DESPITE EXTENDING LEAD
Clark now leads by five shots after an opening birdie but after missing the first fairway on the right, he has now over drawn his driver off the second tee and had a big miss left. He has a terrible spot in the trees but produces a brilliant wedge back on to the fairway at the par five.
LEADER CLARK TEES OFF THE FIRST WITH THREE WOOD
Clark, who has a four-shot lead, is underway after taking a three-wood off the first which he has hit into the rough on the right where he has got a terrible lie while playing partner Xander Schauffele has found the fairway. But it hasn't stopped Clark gouging his approach from 127 yards to five feet, which he converts.
The thick rough is no problem for leader @Wyndham_Clark.His approach on No. 1 sets up birdie.He leads by five. pic.twitter.com/xax0HkWQW1March 16, 2024
SCHEFFLER BACK ON COURSE BUT IS INJURED
Scheffler was imperious last weekend to win the Arnold Palmer with an exhibition display but he is clearly going to have grind out a score today as he appears to still be troubled by his neck injury, which is taped up. He is -1 for two holes though to get to -9.
SI WOO KIM AMONG THOSE MAKING A MOVE AFTER THIS PEARLER
294 yards ➡️ 4 feet 💪Si Woo Kim drives the green on the par-4 12th @THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/biyJPfkGH3March 16, 2024
Si Woo Kim drives the green on the par-4 12th to set up an eagle as he gets to -7 in total with four holes left.
SCHEFFLER UNDERWAY DESPITE NECK PAIN
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has just got his round underway with a drive off the first after getting treatment for neck pain yesterday. He has some tape on the injury today. His opening tee shot missed the fairway on the right but he found the green with the second as he looks to build on his stunning win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.