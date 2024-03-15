Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Latest Scores From TPC Sawgrass

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Follow along for live updates from day two at the Players Championship, where the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick are up around the lead on a beautiful morning in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Wyndham Clark shot a seven-under-par 65 on Thursday and he's got off to a good start in round two to take the outright lead.

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are out later today, going out just after 1.30pm local time.

Players Championship Leaderboard:

-8 Wyndham Clark

-7 Rory McIlroy

-7 Xander Schauffele

-7 Scottie Scheffler

-6 Matt Fitzpatrick

-6 Nick Taylor

-5 Matti Schmid

-5 JT Poston

-5 Corey Conners

-5 Tom Hoge

-5 Jason Day

-5 Ludvig Aberg

-5 Tyler Duncan

-5 Maverick McNealy

Players Championship Friday tee times

ET (GMT)

Big morning groups currently on the course (10th tee):

8.24am (12.24pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

8.35am (12.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

8.46am (12.46pm): Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

Big afternoon groups (1st tee):

1.29pm (5.29pm): Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1.40pm (5.40pm): Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1.51pm (5.51pm): Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

Live updates from: