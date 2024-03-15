Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Latest Scores From TPC Sawgrass

Follow along for live updates from day two at the Players Championship, where the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Matt Fitzpatrick are up around the lead on a beautiful morning in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Wyndham Clark shot a seven-under-par 65 on Thursday and he's got off to a good start in round two to take the outright lead.
Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are out later today, going out just after 1.30pm local time.
Players Championship Leaderboard:
- -8 Wyndham Clark
- -7 Rory McIlroy
- -7 Xander Schauffele
- -7 Scottie Scheffler
- -6 Matt Fitzpatrick
- -6 Nick Taylor
- -5 Matti Schmid
- -5 JT Poston
- -5 Corey Conners
- -5 Tom Hoge
- -5 Jason Day
- -5 Ludvig Aberg
- -5 Tyler Duncan
- -5 Maverick McNealy
Players Championship Friday tee times
ET (GMT)
Big morning groups currently on the course (10th tee):
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman
Big afternoon groups (1st tee):
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
Live updates from:
MATTI SCHMID INTO TIE FOR SECOND
A lovely winding putt from left to right just about drops into the right side of the hole on nine for birdie. The German is right alongside Scheffler, McIlroy, and Schauffele now. Esteemed company, indeed.
SCHEFFLER ROLLS ON
The birdie attempt was wide right, but not by much. It's a par for Scheffler, who seems comfortable enough after that neck/upper back massage.
A PLAYERS MILESTONE
POSTON SCARES THE EDGE
JT Poston is only two back from the leaders, but he could have halved the deficit if his long-range birdie effort there was an inch or two to the left. No cigar, however, and The Postman will continue trying to deliver a few more birdie chances.
RED-HOT IRONS
There have been a number of beautiful approach shots so far this morning. Brian Harman's drawn tee shot into the par-3 13th, and now Scheffler's sweeping low approach on 14 set up a birdie apiece for the Ryder Cup pair.
HE'S BACK
After a good 5 minutes of treatment, Scheffler stripes his drive up the fairway on the 14th.
SCHEFFLER STILL GETTING TREATMENT
Justin Thomas has hit off and is walking up the hole but the World No.1 is still receiving some physio here. Worrying signs, although hopefully it's just precautionary.
SCHEFFLER TO -7 BUT HE'S IN A BIT OF PAIN
The World No.1 has just birdied the par 3 13th, his 4th of the day, to get to seven-under. However, he's got some neck pain, and he's actually currently sat down on a chair on the 14th tee receiving some treatment.
Scottie rubbing his neck on No. 12 and talking to a rules official about treatment options. Overheard him asking if someone could bring him some Biofreeze. Seems to be dealing with discomfort in his neck. Also one off the lead.March 15, 2024
Welcome along for our day two coverage from TPC Sawgrass, where we're set for a big day in Florida. Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler can set the pace this morning, while Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele headline the afternoon starters to set up what looks to be an excellent weekend.
We've got a stacked leaderboard as well as plenty of big names in and around the cut line, which will come at the end of the day.
Follow along all day to keep up with the latest scores, best shots and all the updates from the Players Championship.