Tiger Tracker Hero World Challenge: Scottie Scheffler Takes Control As Woods Nears The End Of Third Round

BUNKER MAGIC Tiger magic.

TIGER LONG ON 16 Eeeeew, that's a bad one - long through 16. That ball was travelling. Quite where that's ended up, we're not so sure.... he looks a little frustrated at the moment, does Tiger. The good news is he's still walking well.

BOMB FROM TIGER ON 16 Another bomb from Tiger on 16. Driving isn't the problem, nor is the short game. The question at this moment in time is whether he can play enough in 2024 to get sharper on the greens. Anyway, let's enjoy his last 21 holes here in The Bahamas before talking more about that. 212 yards left into the par-4 16th...

SCHEFFLER EXTENDS LEAD Just the five under through nine holes, and Scottie Scheffler heads into the back nine with a three-shot lead. Masterclass.

WOODS ON 15... Hates this hole. Hates it. Misses a 3-footer. A par on that hole is really a bogey. He's lost a lot of ground on the par-5 15th this week, which isn't like him. We keep saying it, though.... RUST.

A CLASSY CHASING PACK Scheffler does have a three-shot lead, but right behind him are Messrs Finau, Fitzpatrick, Morikawa and Spieth. Even if he had peak Woods in his slipstream, he wouldn't be fazed. This guy is absolutely striping it right now.

BIRDIE ON 14 Woods with another classy bunker shot. Inches it's way down to the hole and he tidies up from 3 feet.

WOODS IN GREENSIDE BUNKER ON 14 Woods with a decent drive on the drivable 14th, finds the greenside bunker. It should be an easy enough up-and-down from there. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler goes three clear with a birdie on seven - that one from about 15 feet. A case of catch me if you can...

SCHEFFLER TWO CLEAR It's like watching a robot. Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 6th with a routine up-and-down from just off the front of the green. The world number one just keeps his foot on the accelerator. He could show the field a clean pair of heels the way he's playing.

WOODS STAYS -1 Woods' first putt on 12 came up six feet short. Had to go to work on that one. Doesn't look ecstatic, but he drains it. Stays -1 for the day.

HOVLAND OUT OF SORTS Hard to criticise anyone at this time of the year; it's been a long year and with Christmas just around the corner, there's bound to be a bit of fatigue playing a part. Viktor is having a rare off week, unspectacular you might say. The Norwegian star is +1 and only has two players behind him - Wyndham Clark at +3 and Will Zalatoris at +10.

BOGEY ON 11 FOR WOODS Woods normally devours par 5s, but he's had his problems on the long ones this week. The third shot was to blame, going long from 98 yards and he really had no shot from there. Two putts after chipping on. Back to level.

SPIETH STRUGGLING... OR IS HE? Yesterday he put on a clinic, but today Spieth is having one of those days where you just don't know where his ball is going next. He's is the native area/sand on the par-3 5th after a real wide. His second shot is delightful. Par. Pure Spieth.

TIGER LONG ON 11 Well, you can't drive every par 5. Woods finds the rough off the tee, but his layup is absolutely fine. He has 98 yards to give with his third, came out hot and he's gone long. More short-game heroics needed....

POETRY IN MOTION The tracer

AN OMINOUS SIGN Scottie Scheffler has eagled the par-5 3rd. He's two clear.

WOODS TESTED ON 10 Not the sort of position you want to be facing when you're making your comeback from injury; very awkward stance in the rough on 10. Plays a pretty good shot, finding the green from about 140. No signs of pain there, although he did appear to apply a bit of ointment to his knee after a few holes. Now for the putt... leaves that one a few feet short but should tidy up there without any problems. Onto 11...

WILL'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE Zalatoris is the only player over par (+3) at the moment. We say that not to pick on the young man, who's making a return from injury, but to emphasise how easy the course is playing for these guys right now, like shelling peas.

WOODS BIRDIES 9 After that bogey-bogey start, Woods has rattled off four birdies to turn in 34. Now, can we please back it up with something under par coming home?

SPIETH IN THE VEGETATION I thought he'd popped for a toilet break, but no, he's in trouble. More on the leader's troubles in a second. Meanwhile, Tiger plays an audacious bunker shot on 9, flirting with leaving it in the bunker, the ball dying just over the lip and rolling out a few feet short. How has it left it there? Superb touch. Brave. Nothing wrong with the short game.

TIGER BIRDIE HUNTING ON 9 Woods smokes another drive down 9, leaving himself 291 yards for his second. Can he take advantage on another par 5? He's taken care of the two that he's played so far, but he hasn't played them too well during the week as a whole, especially the 15th. Let's not focus on that hole and the putt into a bunker that happened yesterday. Back to Tiger... looking to play a big cut. Didn't quite happen there, come out fairly straight. Greenside bunker and not a lot of green to play with. I much prefer it when the great man is faced with a proper challenge around the greens, one of the greatest sights in the game.

-9 Scheffler, Spieth

-8 Harman, Finau, Morikawa We make no apologies for focusing on Tiger Woods this week. It is, after all, his tournament, and he's playing competitively for the first time in seven months. We'll bring you updates throughout the day. The leaders have just putted out on the 2nd. More updates on those guys later.... It's good to see The Open champion mixing it up at the top of the leaderboard. Harman is level through two and just one shot off the leaders.

BIRDIE FOR WOODS And now we're under par. The putt was closer to four feet. That putt will please him as much as the tee shot because he's missed a few of those. -1 for the day and even par for the tournament. So, round 1, 75, round 2, 70.... today has to be a 65, right?

TIGER ON 8 That's a peach. Silence as that ball is in the air and then applause as it lands like a stone a couple of feet from the pin. Best iron shot of the day from Woods on the par-3 8th.

JUST A PAR ON 7 Tiger unable to take advantage of the drivable 7th, walks off with a par. He might not win this week but he'll be keen to get under par and finish the week with a couple of rounds in the 60s.

EVERYONE ON THE COURSE Early moves from Finau (-8) and Morikawa (-7). The big move, though, has come from Bradley who has made five birdies through eight holes.

GOOD SHAPE ON 7 Tiger leaves himself a short pitch into the 7th, a drivable par 4. Didn't hold back with that drive. Position A, lots of green to work with. Leaders are off shortly, Messrs Scheffler & Spieth (-9).

BIRDIE ON 6 Tiger has 236 yards to go for his second into the par-5 6th. That's a better strike. Gives himself a look at eagle, about 40ft. Birdies are dropping in all over the place - there are going to be some low ones out there today. It's Hovland up first from the sand. The Norwegian flies that one too far. Tiger stalking the green like he does. We'll give him that one, 2ft for birdie and he'll go back to even for the day.

TIGER'S ROUND SO FAR IN A PICTURE (Image credit: Getty Images) That said, he has just hit a huge drive on the par-5 6th. C'mon Tiger, eagle time.

A ROSEY START That's one way to get a birdie 🐦@JustinRose99 chips in on No. 1 to start his round. pic.twitter.com/PlJrswI9wYDecember 2, 2023 See more A nice way to get your round underway. Nicely done by Justin Rose. Meanwhile, Tiger is scrambling on the 5th. So good there from a tricky lie - tap-in par.

A PAR! Tiger makes his first par of the day on four. Two putts safely enough from roughly 50ft.

BIRDIE AT 3 Tiger stops the rots with a birdie at the par-5 3rd. Stop the alarm bells, he's steadied the ship. Finds the green in two, and rolls his first putt up to 18 inches. That's more like it.

MORE SLOPPY STUFF Yesterday, a birdie-birdie start, today bogey-bogey. Tiger fails to get up-and-down from the greenside bunker on the par-3 2nd , missing his par putt from about four feet. +2 through 2.

Sloppy start from Tiger Nothing wrong with the drive, but Tiger has made a five from the fairway. Approach to blame, not his best.

Tiger is in the house Ready for Round 3

Horror start for Will Horror start for Will Zalatoris, who takes a seven on the par-4 1st. He has, quite understandably, been rusty after his lengthy layoff. Lots of good stuff, but some messy holes, too. He found the fairway bunker off the tee, advanced it 66 yards and then flew the green with his third, before going back over. Three more from there and that's a seven.