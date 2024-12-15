Shaun Norris Fights From Six Back To Win Alfred Dunhill Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

South Africa's Shaun Norris carded a final-round 67 to come from six strokes back and win the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship by one.

Marcus Kinhult of Sweden began Sunday on 14-under, two strokes in front of his closest challenger and half-a-dozen in front of Norris, but was one of several players who really struggled to generate any positive momentum as the hunt for the title began at Leopard Creek.

Norris was one of only three players inside the top-10 who managed to break 70 in the final round, with England's John Parry scoring 69 while South Africa's Keenan Davidse posted 68.

Five birdies and an eagle more than wiped out a lone bogey for Norris, who recorded his second win in three weeks after triumphing at the JT Cup on the Japan Golf Tour.

Reacting to his win, an emotional Norris said: "I'm very happy that it worked out this way. Words can't describe (winning a second DP World Tour title).

"This last year has been very tough. It's been up and down and all over the place. But thanks to God, my family, my wife. We've kept it together. Winning two weeks ago in Japan and then winning this week - what a blessing."

The 42-year-old reached the clubhouse on 13-under while there were still at least a dozen players still out on the course, but the difficult closing third at Leopard Creek ensured no one would ever surpass Norris.

Fellow countryman, Ryan Van Velzen had a chance to reach 14-under on the 18th, but he followed Spain's Angel Ayora by finding the water with his approach before failing to get up and down for par, consequently handing Norris the title.

Norris said: "I had a number in mind. I thought 14 or 15-under was a good number to get to, and if I could post a number early then they needed to chase it down. The last four or fives holes on this golf course are very strong. I didn't think 13-under was strong enough, but - somehow - it held up."

Van Velzen ultimately ended in a tie for second alongside Parry and Kinhult on -12. Ayora and Darius Van Driel finished in a tie for fifth on -11.

ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

-13 Shaun Norris (67)

-12 Ryan Van Velzen (72)

-12 John Parry (69)

-12 Marcus Kinhult (74)

-11 Angel Ayora (71)

-11 Darius Van Driel (72)

-10 Keenan Davidse (68)

-10 Andy Sullivan (70)

-10 Martin Couvra (71)

-10 Dale Whitnell (71)

