Shaun Norris Fights From Six Back To Win Alfred Dunhill Championship

South Africa's Shaun Norris carded a final-round 67 to come from six strokes back and win the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Championship by one.
Marcus Kinhult of Sweden began Sunday on 14-under, two strokes in front of his closest challenger and half-a-dozen in front of Norris, but was one of several players who really struggled to generate any positive momentum as the hunt for the title began at Leopard Creek.
Norris was one of only three players inside the top-10 who managed to break 70 in the final round, with England's John Parry scoring 69 while South Africa's Keenan Davidse posted 68.
Five birdies and an eagle more than wiped out a lone bogey for Norris, who recorded his second win in three weeks after triumphing at the JT Cup on the Japan Golf Tour.
Reacting to his win, an emotional Norris said: "I'm very happy that it worked out this way. Words can't describe (winning a second DP World Tour title).
"This last year has been very tough. It's been up and down and all over the place. But thanks to God, my family, my wife. We've kept it together. Winning two weeks ago in Japan and then winning this week - what a blessing."
The 42-year-old reached the clubhouse on 13-under while there were still at least a dozen players still out on the course, but the difficult closing third at Leopard Creek ensured no one would ever surpass Norris.
Fellow countryman, Ryan Van Velzen had a chance to reach 14-under on the 18th, but he followed Spain's Angel Ayora by finding the water with his approach before failing to get up and down for par, consequently handing Norris the title.
Norris said: "I had a number in mind. I thought 14 or 15-under was a good number to get to, and if I could post a number early then they needed to chase it down. The last four or fives holes on this golf course are very strong. I didn't think 13-under was strong enough, but - somehow - it held up."
Van Velzen ultimately ended in a tie for second alongside Parry and Kinhult on -12. Ayora and Darius Van Driel finished in a tie for fifth on -11.
ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD
- -13 Shaun Norris (67)
- -12 Ryan Van Velzen (72)
- -12 John Parry (69)
- -12 Marcus Kinhult (74)
- -11 Angel Ayora (71)
- -11 Darius Van Driel (72)
- -10 Keenan Davidse (68)
- -10 Andy Sullivan (70)
- -10 Martin Couvra (71)
- -10 Dale Whitnell (71)
FOUR-WAY TIE AT THE TOP
What a start to this blog, we have! South Africa's Shaun Norris has catapulted himself into a four-way share for the lead after making birdie at 15.
His countryman, Van Velzen navigated a potentially tricky two putt from just off the back of the 11th green, showing superb touch to roll his golf ball down the hill and leave it at kick-in range.
Overnight leader, Marcus Kinhult is still just a stroke back after arresting his earlier slide.
AYORA THREE-PUTT
The leading Spaniard has dropped a shot after a really disappointing three-putt at the 12th. He was maybe 30 feet away for birdie, but his effort down the hill had way too much on it and led to Ayora slipping back to one behind.
In the closing holes, there are likely to be just as many mistakes as gains, so Ayora is unlikely to be alone in that regard...
ANOTHER FOUR-PUTT
I'm not sure what's going on on the greens this afternoon, but an increasing number of players are struggling with pace control. France's Martin Couvra was in contention for the prize, but he has just taken four taps with his putter and is now likely out of it. His four-putt arrived on the par-5 15th, leaving him with a double-bogey 7 and knocking him back to -10 for the week.
CONTRASTING FORTUNES
Kinhult and Van Velzen still have five more holes to play, but they're struggling to find any momentum. Meanwhile, Norris and Parry seem to be enjoying life a little more but are coming towards the end of their respective final rounds.
As if to highlight that point, Van Velzen has three-putted on the par-5 13th to slip back to -12. Seconds later, from almost identical spots, Kinhult does the exact same thing!
They have time left, and they're going to need it if the final pair want to reignite their title hopes.
MORE MISTAKES (AND SOME MAGIC)
John Parry is the latest player in the field to three-putt, causing him to drop a shot at the par-3 16th.
Meanwhile, up ahead, Shaun Norris missed the fairway on 18 off the tee and tried to lay up with his second shot but made a poor mistake of finding the bunker, just short of the lake in front of the green.
Could that be the winning strike, though? The South African pumps his long-range bunker shot onto the green - leaving himself two putts from 25 feet to reach the clubhouse at 13-under.
NORRIS IN THE CLUBHOUSE
Six shots back before a shot was struck in round four, Shaun Norris cards a 67 and reaches the clubhouse on 13-under. For my money, that is likely to be enough with the way it's going.
Norris is in line for his second DP World Tour win at 42 years old. He would also be the 13th South African ever to win this event. History awaits.
VAN VELZEN RESPONDS
Van Velzen makes a birdie at the 14th after a stunning approach to say 'hang on a second, this isn't over.' He has two more par-5s to come as well, so there's plenty of gains to make still.
DISAPPOINTING PARS
Ayora has to accept a par at 15 after blasting his drive down the right side of the fairway and consequently finding the back-left bunker. He had navigated some over-hanging trees and a horribly scary bunker shot on his way, too. But at 12-under, the young Spaniard needs better...
It's a similar story for Van Velzen, even after giving himself a decent chance at birdie. That was for the outright lead, too.
Marcus Kinhunt has birdied 15, though, and he's now only one back...
SAFE FROM VAN VELZEN
Van Velzen safely two-putts on the par-3 16th to stay at -13, but Kinhult went for broke with his birdie putt and almost putted into the left-hand bunker. He had to flirt with danger to make it happen, so you can't blame him for what occurred. Another bogey means he is teetering on the brink, however.
NOT TO BE FOR PARRY
The Englishman had a chance to tie the lead on the final green, but his birdie effort was well right of target and he has to settle for 12-under and a top-five. A disappointing end, but a superb week overall for the Challenge Tour grad.
DISAPPOINTING DAY FOR DEAN
One of the key South African hopes before play began, Dean Burmester endured a straight-up nightmare at Leopard Creek on Sunday. He ended with a six-over-par 78 to slide all the way down to T27th.
SO CLOSE FOR VAN VELZEN
Ooh! Van Velzen looked as if he had made a key birdie at the 17th to take the outright lead, but it just nose-dived left at the last second and he remains level with Norris at -13. The clubhouse leader has just wandered over to the driving range in case of a playoff.
POWER DRIVES
Van Driel has thumped one down there on 18, right in the middle of the fairway. He's in a great position to set up a birdie.
However, Ayora - who absolutely needs a birdie if he is to have a chance of making the playoff - says 'hold my cerveza (sin alcohol)' and launches his own drive over the South African's on the fly. That's ridiculous.
TITLE-ENDING MISTAKE
Oh, Angel... what have you done? His drive was ridiculously long, but the second shot bounces at the back of the green and dribbles into the drink. That's his chances over.
AYORA TAKES HIS MEDICINE
Ayora is clipped over the back of the head one more time on the 18th, walking away with a closing bogey following the dropped shot, and he ends on 11-under in a tie for fourth alongside Darius Van Driel. Not to be in one of his first starts on the DP World Tour.
VAN VELZEN FINDS THE WATER
No, no, no. Van Velzen will not win this in regulation. His approach in to the par-5 18th rolls through the green and into water over the back.
However, a playoff remains alive after the young South African drops his fourth shot into 12 feet or so. One putt for a playoff, two putts gifts the title to Norris.
SHAUN NORRIS WINS ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP
Van Velzen gives it a great go, but the putts just rolls narrowly wide and he drops back to T2nd alongside John Parry. Shaun Norris' 13-under is enough by one stroke! True drama at Leopard Creek!
NORRIS' WINNING MOMENT
Seconds after Van Velzel failed to hole his par putt, here is the moment Shaun Norris found out he had won...
