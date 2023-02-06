LIV Rebel Lee Westwood To Give Evidence In DP World Tour Hearing

Lee Westwood has revealed he will appear in person at this week's hearing in London to determine whether LIV Golf players have a future on the DP World Tour.

The 49-year-old has not been afraid to criticise the DP World Tour since joining LIV Golf last June, and faces a potentially awkward encounter with the Tour’s CEO Keith Pelley at the five-day hearing.

According to the Telegraph’s golf correspondent James Corrigan, Westwood will appear at the hearing as LIV Golf players battle to retain the right to play on the Tour. Westwood explained that, even though he had submitted a written statement, he has been asked to give evidence. He said: “We all gave written statements and thought that might be enough, but I have been asked to give evidence at the hearing and, as I’m in London on Tuesday, will go along then. They said I could do it over an internet link, but I’ve got nothing to feel uncomfortable about so am happy to go in person.”

Westwood hit out at the DP World Tour last month, claiming it used propaganda aimed at stoking up tensions between LIV and non-LIV players on the Tour. That drew response from Pelley, who called out the comments as "unfair". He said: “It was staggering how many people came up to me and said they were disappointed with the comments made by a player earlier in the week and that it was unfair to the staff. I found that really, really interesting. I wasn’t quite aware how upset the staff were. As our staff said, they think the comments are unfair and I don’t think they are accurate."

Despite the potential for an uncomfortable encounter, Westwood insisted that the hearing is necessary to offer clarity. He said: “It might feel a bit odd, yes. But this probably needs to happen to get some resolution. There’s been plenty said and it will be good for impartial judges to decide and then we can all get on with it.”

Even though the hearing is due to conclude at the end of the week, the immediate future is by no means certain, with the outcome not expected to be announced for several weeks and the potential for appeals. Westwood, though, is fully aware he could need to play the waiting game a little longer. He said: “I don’t know about appeals and what have you, and I may be wrong, but as far as I’m concerned this will draw a line and that will be it. We don't know when we will get a decision – it won’t be immediate – but I’ve been advised it will probably be two to three weeks.”

Westwood’s most recent appearances on the DP World Tour came in last month’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic the following week. On both occasions, he finished disappointingly, tied for 56th and tied for 51st, respectively.

After 589 events and 25 wins, that would be an inauspicious end on the Tour for the former World No.1. After months of uncertainty, he will be hoping the wait to discover his and other LIV Golf players’ future on the European-based circuit proves worthwhile and that he hasn't had his DP World Tour swan song after all.