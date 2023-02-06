LIV Rebel Lee Westwood To Give Evidence In DP World Tour Hearing
The former World No.1 will appear in person at the hearing along with DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Lee Westwood has revealed he will appear in person at this week's hearing in London to determine whether LIV Golf players have a future on the DP World Tour.
The 49-year-old has not been afraid to criticise the DP World Tour since joining LIV Golf last June, and faces a potentially awkward encounter with the Tour’s CEO Keith Pelley at the five-day hearing.
According to the Telegraph’s golf correspondent James Corrigan, Westwood will appear at the hearing as LIV Golf players battle to retain the right to play on the Tour. Westwood explained that, even though he had submitted a written statement, he has been asked to give evidence. He said: “We all gave written statements and thought that might be enough, but I have been asked to give evidence at the hearing and, as I’m in London on Tuesday, will go along then. They said I could do it over an internet link, but I’ve got nothing to feel uncomfortable about so am happy to go in person.”
Westwood hit out at the DP World Tour last month, claiming it used propaganda aimed at stoking up tensions between LIV and non-LIV players on the Tour. That drew response from Pelley, who called out the comments as "unfair". He said: “It was staggering how many people came up to me and said they were disappointed with the comments made by a player earlier in the week and that it was unfair to the staff. I found that really, really interesting. I wasn’t quite aware how upset the staff were. As our staff said, they think the comments are unfair and I don’t think they are accurate."
Despite the potential for an uncomfortable encounter, Westwood insisted that the hearing is necessary to offer clarity. He said: “It might feel a bit odd, yes. But this probably needs to happen to get some resolution. There’s been plenty said and it will be good for impartial judges to decide and then we can all get on with it.”
Even though the hearing is due to conclude at the end of the week, the immediate future is by no means certain, with the outcome not expected to be announced for several weeks and the potential for appeals. Westwood, though, is fully aware he could need to play the waiting game a little longer. He said: “I don’t know about appeals and what have you, and I may be wrong, but as far as I’m concerned this will draw a line and that will be it. We don't know when we will get a decision – it won’t be immediate – but I’ve been advised it will probably be two to three weeks.”
Westwood’s most recent appearances on the DP World Tour came in last month’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Dubai Desert Classic the following week. On both occasions, he finished disappointingly, tied for 56th and tied for 51st, respectively.
After 589 events and 25 wins, that would be an inauspicious end on the Tour for the former World No.1. After months of uncertainty, he will be hoping the wait to discover his and other LIV Golf players’ future on the European-based circuit proves worthwhile and that he hasn't had his DP World Tour swan song after all.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How PGA Tour Camaraderie 'Disappeared Overnight' As LIV Golf Rumors Ramped Up
Chad Mumm, producer for the new Full Swing PGA Tour Netflix series, opens up on how the dynamic changed in the locker room when LIV started to ramp up
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
What Is Rickie Fowler's Net Worth?
Find out what former Players champion, Rickie Fowler, is worth here
By Matt Cradock • Published