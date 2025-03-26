Legendary Short Game Instructor Dave Pelz Dies Aged 85
The renowned short game expert, who coached multiple Major winners, passed away at the age of 85, with the golf world paying their respects to Pelz
Regarded as one the most influential instructors in golf, Dave Pelz has sadly passed away at the age of 85.
Having coached the likes of Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Payne Stewart, Tom Kite, Lee Janzen, Steve Elkington and Patrick Reed, Pelz was a part of over 20 Major victories.
Please join the Pelz Golf Team in a Tribute to our inspiration, founder, and coach Dave Pelz who died Sunday at 85 years old. https://t.co/Si6TvWL8P3 Dave changed the game of golf forever and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/GAqPFUEjuXMarch 26, 2025
Attending Indiana University, Pelz won his club championship and played alongside the likes of Jack Nicklaus while growing up.
Joining NASA in the early 60s, he worked in the industry during the age of the space race, eventually opting to change career paths a decade later and put his time and focus into golf.
In 1970, after analysing how a putter head struck a golf ball, he came up with the Teacher Putter and, thanks to it, he qualified for the US Amateur. Five years later, Pelz took leave from NASA and started Preceptor Golf, eventually resigning from NASA in the mid 70s.
Because of his analytical and scientific approach to the short game, he quickly became a big name on the professional and amateur circuit, even writing several books and appearing on The Dave Pelz Scoring Game Show, a long-running Golf Channel instruction TV programme.
What's more, Pelz created several putting training aids and even played a part in the creation of one of the most iconic putters in golf, the Odyssey 2-Ball, with Pelz licensing the patents to the original three-ball putters to Odyssey.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The tributes have flocked in for Pelz, who passed away due to complications from prostate cancer at his home in Dripping Springs, Texas.
One of those who paid tribute was six-time Major winner, Mickelson, who tweeted, “I have so many things to say about this incredible man. I owe so much of my success to the many things he taught me and he lives on as I share those same insights to numerous other golfers. The laughs we shared along the way is what I cherish most.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.