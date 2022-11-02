Lee Westwood Joins Forces With Newly Rebranded Fitness App
Westwood is the first golfer to sign with pliability, the human movement brand for mental and physical wellbeing
Following the announcement that the popular mobility and recovery app ROMWOD (Range of Motion Workout of the Day) has been rebranded as pliability, Lee Westwood has now been unveiled as the newest addition to the athlete roster.
The pliability platform is designed to help users get the most out of their training thanks to personalised mobility plans and includes science-backed routines for stretching, breathing and mindfulness that allow members to unlock their bodies and move freely.
In addition, new video content is uploaded daily and specific plans are available for targeted maintenance alongside warm-ups and cool-downs, including breathwork for both mental and physical benefits.
Speaking on the partnership, Westwood said: "Mobility and recovery have always been a staple for me and my training, so to be working with the pliability team is something I am thrilled about.
"I'm eager to share my knowledge and demonstrate how important it is to work on your mobility and show users how it helps me day to day - whether it's for my golf performance, injury prevention, rehab and general wellbeing."
Functional fitness brand ROMWOD had been a staple in the industry since 2015 and this rebrand is the next stage of its evolution as it looks to expand and add even more app elements.
There are active users in over 100 countries enjoying the multitude of benefits pliability can provide in everyday life and across all types of training through its expert tuition and insight into mind and body health.
Scott N. Perkins, founder of pliability, said: "The results we've seen in the functional fitness community through ROMWOD have been incredible. It was clear to us that there was an opportunity to provide our expertise to a wider audience.
"We are incredibly excited to be working with Lee Westwood. He is the first of our already exceptional athlete line-up to come onboard outside of the functional fitness space and we are thrilled at what is to come.
"Using Lee's extensive expertise as a professional golfer will help us unlock new areas and meaning for pliability users, and we can't wait to get things going."
