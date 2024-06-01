Korn Ferry Tour Player Cards Wild Tournament Scorecard

There's no denying that golf is a weird and wonderful game and, during the second round of the UNC Health Championship, Kevin Velo produced a score that many would be proud of...

Playing at Raleigh Country Club, Velo posted one of the wildest scorecards you are ever likely to see, let alone at a Korn Ferry Tour, with the American carding a bizarre two-under 68...

A post shared by Korn Ferry Tour (@kornferrytour) A photo posted by on

Featuring in the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club, Velo posted an eight-under 27 that included an eagle at the par 4 fourth, as well as six birdies during his front nine.

However, Velo's hot streak would come to a crashing end on the back nine, as the American bogeyed the 12th and 13th, as well as the 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th, with a six-over-par back nine of 41 giving him a second round total of 68.

Velo during his second round of the UNC Health Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the weekend, it was Nelson Ledesma who led the pack, with the Argentinian recording the lowest round of the day to claim his first outright lead in 2024 going into the weekend.

As the third round got underway, Velo dropped down the leaderboard, with Ledesma continuing to be near the top during the third round of the tournament.

However, scoring was low throughout on Saturday, as 16 players moved within three strokes of the lead, with a thrilling finale set up in North Carolina...