Key PGA Tour Sponsor Calls For Urgent Stability In Men's Professional Game
RBC, which sponsors two high-profile PGA Tour events, want to see men's professional golf get back on track sooner rather than later
The Royal Bank of Canada, a key sponsor of two high-profile PGA Tour events, has aired frustrations with the current state of flux within men's professional golf.
Almost a year on from the shock framework agreement announcement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), there appears to be no end in sight for golf's ongoing civil war.
Talks between the Tour and LIV Golf's backers are set to ramp up following the appointment of a "transaction committee" earlier in the week, but declining ratings and distrust in Tour leadership mean that men's professional golf is in a far from ideal situation.
Such frustrations have also reached sponsors, with RBC - title sponsor for the Canadian Open and Heritage - the latest to air their grievances about the lack of clarity over the sport's future.
Speaking at the media day for the upcoming RBC Canadian Open, Mary DePaoli, chief marketing officer for RBC, said: “I think we’re probably all feeling the same. We’re all experiencing this, whether it’s as a sponsor or a fan or the players.
"We are all watching the PGA Tour, right now, try to sort through a business model that has been under some significant strain, and has still not fully resolved itself. And that’s still TBD. So, it’s requiring a lot of patience.”
“It’s going to be really important for us to see the Tour stabilize professional men’s golf,” she continued. “I’ve used the analogy that it’s like they’re flying the plane and building it at the same time. It’s probably not too far off.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"But I think if some of these outstanding questions can resolve themselves — in the short or the medium term — and we can start to put some of the changes that a lot of people were not too pleased with behind us. Hopefully, they can get professional men’s golf back on track and growing in a very positive direction again.”
While RBC retained their sponsorship rights, which were set to expire in 2023, other high-profile sponsors have seen enough.
Last year, Honda ended its 42-year sponsorship of the Honda Classic following the 2023 tournament, while Wells Fargo and Farmers Insurance have also announced they will not renew deals that expire in 2024 and 2026 respectively.
DePaoli did not comment on RBC's future intentions but insisted that a "healthy" sport was vital to keep fans and sponsors on side.
"I think golf might be at this moment in time, where, unlike a lot of other professional sports, it’s going through change. It’s going through a transformation," she added. "A lot of other leagues and teams have gone through a lot of that over the course of their history.
"We’re hoping that this rectifies itself soon. We’re hoping that they can bring the sport together in a very healthy way that, again, benefits the players, the sponsors and the fans. If the fans are happy, we’re happy. If the players are happy, we’re happy. But right now, we’re still seeing a little bit of flux there.”
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
PGA Tour Official Explains Xander Schauffele's Controversial Free Drop
Xander Schauffele was the beneficiary of a fortunate break during the first round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Jason Day's Outfit Turned Heads Yet Again At Wells Fargo Championship... Here Are The Best Reactions!
The Aussie's Malbon clothing was producing quite the reaction on social media, with many loving the look at Quail Hollow
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Official Explains Xander Schauffele's Controversial Free Drop
Xander Schauffele was the beneficiary of a fortunate break during the first round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Blades Brown Becomes Second Successive 16-Year-Old To Make PGA Tour Cut On Debut
Blades Brown produced a stellar back nine at the Myrtle Beach Classic to match the feat produced last week by Kris Kim
By Ben Fleming Published
-
The Two Caddies Who Have Already Earned Over $1 Million In 2024
A pair of loopers who work alongside the very best in the world have already banked seven figures before the second men's Major of the season...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Here's How Much The Winning Caddie Will Earn At The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship
The PGA Tour is preparing for its sixth Signature Event of the 2024 season, with a total prize purse of $20 million set to be shared out among its 69 competitors
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Selected As Lone Player To Join PGA Tour Negotiations With Saudi Public Investment Fund
Tiger Woods will be part of a five-man team that seeks to finally strike a deal with LIV Golf's backers
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘It Does Become A Lonely Place’ – MacIntyre On Stark Difference Between PGA Tour And Europe
The Scot admits settling into life on the PGA Tour has been tough in recent months
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Has Nothing To Do With Me Being On the Board' - Webb Simpson Responds To Criticism Of His Latest Sponsor's Invite
Simpson received his fourth sponsor's exemption into a Signature Event of 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship - a decision that raised eyebrows among other PGA Tour pros
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'We Need Rory To Try To Keep Cantlay From Ruining The Tour' - Tournament Director Gives No-Holds-Barred Take On PGA Tour/PIF Negotiations
In an interview with Golfweek, an anonymous tournament director on the PGA Tour called for Rory McIlroy to return as a Policy Board player-director in order to help "get a deal done with LIV"
By Jonny Leighfield Published