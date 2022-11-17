'Just Get Rid Of Them' - Davis Love III Wades Into OWGR Debate

Davis Love III has waded into the controversy surrounding the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) following Jon Rahm’s recent comments.

The Spaniard lambasted the world rankings, saying: "I'm going to be as blunt as I can. I think the OWGR right now is laughable. Laughable, laughable, laughable.

“The fact that the RSM doesn't have any of the top 25 in the world but has more points than this event where we have seven of the top 25 is laughable.”

Scathing criticism indeed from the 28-year-old and now the two-time American Ryder Cup captain has launched his own assault on the OWGR, despite not hearing Rahm’s comments.

Davis Love III hadn't heard Jon Rahm's comments on the OWGR, but says he falls right in line with Rahm's feelings this morning. @Love3d | @JonRahmpga | @JasonSobelTAN | @ESPNCaddie pic.twitter.com/EeduQLvhQANovember 16, 2022 See more

Love III was speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio and while on the topic of the world rankings, he was asked what he would do if he was the PGA Tour commissioner for the day.

“I’d just get rid of them! Who cares? If you win the FedEx Cup, you win the FedEx Cup, you win the DP World Tour rankings, you win that.

“You can solve a lot of things in the golf world right now if you stopped using world golf rankings and went back to everybody’s money lists.”

The 58-year-old played during a time where the world rankings didn’t exist, saying that it “solves a lot of issues for majors, it solves a lot of issues for all of us if they just kinda go away.”

The DP World Tour Championship this week will see seven of the world’s top-25 take on Jumeirah's Earth Course. However, because it is a limited field event, the winner will receive 21.8 points, much fewer than the 46 Collin Morikawa claimed last year.

Love III did recognise the major flaw of trying to maintain reliability in the rankings, especially when the likes of Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are playing on different tours, claiming that it “will never be perfect” and until the OWGR undergoes a massive change that will benefit all tours, controversy will never be far away.

However, this sounds more like a pipe dream than reality, especially with the turmoil professional golf finds itself in at the moment.