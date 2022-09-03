Jonny Bairstow Out Of Cricket World Cup Following Golf Related Injury
Bairstow slipped whilst walking to a tee box and has suffered a suspected broken left leg
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jonny Bairstow has been England's star man this year, with the 32-year-old scoring 1,061 runs and six centuries in 10 Tests. What's more, he remains a key part of England's white-ball teams and, earlier on Friday, was named in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.
However, just a few days shy of the third and final test with South Africa, as well as a few months before the World Cup gets underway, Bairstow won't be featuring following a freak accident on the golf course that has led to a suspected broken left leg.
A post shared by Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Reportedly, the Englishman slipped walking to a tee box and will see a specialist to ascertain the extent of the injury, but Bairstow confirmed on his Instagram account that he will need surgery.
In the post, Bairstow stated: "Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable for all games/ tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning.
"I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back… Jonathan Marc."
It's not the first time that a sports star has been injured playing a different sport. Back in 2015, Rory McIlroy infamously damaged his ankle ligaments during a kick-about with friends back home in Northern Ireland.
The injury forced him out of The Open Championship that year, with Rory unable to defend his Claret Jug at St Andrews.
Following the freak accident, Bairstow has been replaced by Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett for the series-deciding Test at the Kia Oval, while an announcement will be made in due course surrounding the World Cup.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Best Golf Polo Shirts 2022
From classic designs to ones that stand out from the crowd, we collate our favorite golf polo shirts on the market.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
LIV Golf Invitational Boston Live Stream
How can you watch the action from The International this week? Here are all the streaming details
By Matt Cradock • Published